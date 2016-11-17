Northern Horizon Capital AS as management company of Baltic Horizon Fund announced on 8 November to Nasdaq Tallinn of registration of prospectus for public offering and listing of up to 31,131,000 new units of Baltic Horizon Fund. The number of new Fund units may increase further by 22,279,000, i.e. up to 59,410,000 (the Offer Units) in case the Management Company decides to use the Upsizing Option.



Pursuant to the terms of the prospectus the price for Offer Units is equal to the NAV of the Unit of the Fund as at 31 October 2016 and will not exceed EUR 1.37 per Offer Unit. Net asset value of Baltic Horizon Fund unit as of 31 October 2016 is EUR 1.3456 per unit. Therefore price for Offer Unit is EUR 1.3456 per unit. The price for Offer Units is the same for institutional investors and retail investors.



Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered public closed-end real estate fund and Baltic Horizon units began trading on the Nasdaq Baltic Fund list of July 6, 2016. The company's stock symbol (ticker) is NHCBHFFT.



The fund is managed by Northern Horizon Capital AS under an Alternative Investment Fund Manager license granted by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.



Additional information:



Tarmo Karotam Baltic Horizon Fund manager E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com www.baltichorizon.com