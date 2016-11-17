

FRAMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - Staples Inc. (SPLS) announced a profit for third quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit totaled $220 million, or $0.34 per share. This was lower than $226 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 4.1% to $5.36 billion. This was down from $5.59 billion last year.



Staples Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $220 Mln. vs. $226 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.7% -EPS (Q3): $0.34 vs. $0.35 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q3): $5.36 Bln vs. $5.59 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -4.1%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.23 - $0.26



