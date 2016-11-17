everis And dizmo Team Up To Create The Next Generation Of On Demand Dashboards For The Internet Of Things (IoT)

MADRID, Spain, November 17, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

everis recently showcased two next generation decisioning dashboards for Industrial IoT -water contamination monitoring and fleet management & product control for shale oil- at the IoT Solutions World Congress in Barcelona.

dizmo, the Interface of Things[TM], and everis, an NTT Data company, today announced a partnership to develop the next generation of front-end decisioning and actionability solutions for the Industrial IoT. With dizmo's ground-breaking digital workspace, everis will be uniquely positioned to address the next generation of needs, as we move further into Industrie 4.0 and IoT value propositions gain traction across various industries and verticals.

Dizmo delivers a disruptive multi-purpose and cross-platform digital workspace that aims at making data decisioning more humanly intuitive. With the dizmo software users can interactively surface what they want when they need it onto the decisioning space, either manually - because the analyst wants to dig into certain set of data points - or dynamically - triggered based on specific conditions (such as a truck loading or discharge event).

"With the massive amount of Things that are becoming IoT-enabled, and the limited screen real estate, you cannot continue to offer legacy, PC era, hardcoded and static dashboards on your industrial control systems", said Luigi Mantellassi, CMO & Co-Founder at dizmo. "Static single app workspaces lack the flexibility to integrate multiple data types from multiple sources and limit the opportunity for the autonomous creation of insight. This is what dizmo solves."

"everis favours the dizmo approach", Fernando Monzón, CTO of everis_IoT said, "There is a before & after dizmo. They equip you with the pieces, components and a set of evolved UI techniques to roll out your IoT dashboards in an adaptive, mass customised and agile way. Furthermore, dizmo enables greater levels of insight and interactivity. You can actually interact with the data to uncover insight and benchmarking where previously you could not have."

About everis

everisis a multinational consulting firm providing business and strategy solutions, application development, maintenance, and outsourcing services. Established in 1996,everishas averaged 20% annual growth in revenues and, in January 2014, became part of NTT Data.everis works with clients in all industries with multi-country teams implementing the best solutions, and closed the financial year with overall revenue of 816 million euros. everis has more than 17.000 professionals across 14 countries.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is your Innovation Partner anywhere around the world. Headquartered in Tokyo, with business operations in 42 countries, we put emphasis on long-term commitment and combine global reach and local intimacy to provide premier professional services from consulting, system development to business IT outsourcing.

About dizmo:

Based in Zurich, Switzerland, dizmo is all about transforming the way we interact with data via humanly intuitive interface experiences for slicker decisioning across three broad solution areas: visual analytics and data discovery workspaces, IoT asset control systems, and collaborative workspaces, such as the boardroom. The core management team has well over 100 years' experience as professionals in the IT industry, across various parts of the globe and has successfully founded several start-ups, including Internet Access AG and futureLAB Ltd. For more information, visit: http://www.dizmo.com.

