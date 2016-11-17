sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Correction: Holding(s) in Company

The following replaces the "Holding in Company" announcement released at 10.52
a.m. on 17 November 2016. The correction relates to the total holding of
Patrick O'Sullivan which should have read 2,537,036 ordinary shares rather than
2,462,456, and 23.04 per cent. rather than 22.4 per cent. All other information
remains unchanged. The full amended text is set out below.


The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").

17 November 2016

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy" or "the Company")

Holding in Company

Conroy (AIM: CGNR; ESM: CGNRI), the Irish based resource company exploring and developing gold and other projects in Ireland, announces that it has today been informed that Patrick O'Sullivan has acquired 105,000 ordinary shares in the Company, taking his total holding to 2,537,036 ordinary shares, equal to approximately 23.04 per cent. of the entire issued share capital of the Company.

Further Information:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plcTel: +353-1-661-8958
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
David Hart/James Thomas/Nick Harriss
Hybridan LLP (Broker)Tel: +44-20-3764 2341
Claire Louise Noyce/Niall Pearson/William Lynne
IBI Corporate Finance Limited (ESM Adviser) Tel: +353-766-234-800
Ger Heffernan / Jan Fitzell
Lothbury Financial ServicesTel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

© 2016 PR Newswire