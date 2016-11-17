Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Correction: Holding(s) in Company

The following replaces the "Holding in Company" announcement released at 10.52

a.m. on 17 November 2016. The correction relates to the total holding of

Patrick O'Sullivan which should have read 2,537,036 ordinary shares rather than

2,462,456, and 23.04 per cent. rather than 22.4 per cent. All other information

remains unchanged. The full amended text is set out below.



The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").

17 November 2016

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy" or "the Company")

Holding in Company

Conroy (AIM: CGNR; ESM: CGNRI), the Irish based resource company exploring and developing gold and other projects in Ireland, announces that it has today been informed that Patrick O'Sullivan has acquired 105,000 ordinary shares in the Company, taking his total holding to 2,537,036 ordinary shares, equal to approximately 23.04 per cent. of the entire issued share capital of the Company.

