World Advanced Wound Care and Closure Market Analysis & Trends 2016-2025 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Advanced Wound Care and Closure Market Analysis & Trends - Product (Active Wound Care, Surgical Wound Care, Infection Management and Therapy Devices), Application (Chronic Wound Care and Acute Wound Care) - Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing funding in wound care and development, rising geriatic population and impetus growth of disorders , increasing volume of surgeries across the globe, recent technological advancements in Advanced Wound Care and Closure, and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.



Based on End-User the market is categorized into hospitals & specialty wound clinics, and home healthcare. Further is segmented into inpatient settings and long-term care facilities. Application segment is segregated into chronic wound care, acute wound care, and other applications. Chronic wound care is simultaneously sub-divided into arterial ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, and other chronic wounds moreover; acute wound care is sub-divided into burns and surgical & traumatic wounds.



Depending on products the market is categorized into active wound care, advanced wound dressings, surgical wound care, infection management, therapy devices, traditional/basic wound care, and other products.



This industry report analyzes the global markets for Advanced Wound Care and Closure across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Advanced Wound Care and Closure Market, By End-User



5 Advanced Wound Care and Closure Market, By Application



6 Advanced Wound Care and Closure Market, By Product



6.6 Traditional/Basic wound care



7 Advanced Wound Care and Closure Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



9 Leading Companies



- 3M Company

- Acelity L.P. Inc.

- Alliqua BioMedical, Inc.

- BSN Medical GmbH

- Baxter International Inc.

- Coloplast A/S

- Convatec Healthcare B S.Ã€.R.L.

- Covidien PLC (A Subsidiary of Medtronic Company)

- Derma Sciences,Inc

- Ethicon, Inc.

- Holdings Corporation

- Integra LifeSciences

- Kinetic Concepts

- Medtronic plc

- Mölnlycke Health Care AB

- Smith & Nephew PLC



