

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tsai Ventures, the seed and early stage venture capital arm of Tsai Capital Corporation, announced that its portfolio company, CrowdTangle, Inc., has been acquired by Facebook, Inc. (FB).



CrowdTangle helps publishers identify stories, measure social media performance and identify influencers. It's used by newspapers, television stations, digital media outlets, investigative journalists, entertainment companies, sports teams and nonprofits all over the world.



Tsai Ventures exclusively deploys the proprietary capital of Tsai Capital Corporation and is not currently accepting external capital.



