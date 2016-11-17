STEWART, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- Decade Resources Ltd. ("Decade") (TSX VENTURE: DEC) reports that it has received ICP results for drill program on the Bow property. The property consists of 2 claims totaling 471 hectares contiguous with the Scottie Gold mine which are Crown Granted claims located 50 kilometres north of Stewart, BC in the Skeena Mining Division.

Mineralization on the Bow property is associated with the Summit Lake stock (part of the Texas Creek Plutonic suite that is associated with gold mineralization at Brucejack Lake, Premier gold mine-Silver Coin deposit and the Scottie gold mine). The Bow property adjoins the southeast portion of the Pretium Resource Ltd property which hosts the Brucejack Lake gold deposits: 1.2 million ounces of gold in the measured mineral resource category (two million tonnes grading 19.3 g/t gold), 7.5 million ounces of gold in the indicated mineral resource category (13.4 million tonnes grading 17.4 g/t gold) and 4.9 million ounces of gold in the inferred mineral resource category (5.9 million tonnes grading 25.6 g/t gold), 20 kilometres north of the Bow property (www.SEDAR).

Highlights of the drilling are shown in the table below:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- DDH # From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Co % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2016-BOW-1 19.05 22.26 3.21 10.03 24.27 0.124 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2016-BOW-2 18.45 20.64 2.19 14.27 72.57 0.14 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2016-BOW-3 15.24 19.82 4.58 12.53 51.35 0.19 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2016-BOW-4 14.79 20.88 6.09 17.17 47.27 0.165 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2016-BOW-5 15.24 21.04 5.80 21.18 48.81 0.227 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2016-BOW-6 18.14 20.73 2.59 13.43 43.88 0.219 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2016-BOW-7 14.48 20.88 6.4 5.75 23.35 0.10 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note: Gold assays were previously released in New releases dated September 8 and October 18, 2016.

The highest cobalt value of 0.44 % was obtained over 0.46 m in 2016-Bow- 5.

Subsequent to the drilling, trenching was conducted to follow the strike of the vein. Grab sampling was conducted on any vein zone exposed in the trenching. A total of 11 samples of sulphide rich material assayed from 1.2 to 41.67 g/t gold over the strike length of the exposed vein. Average of the samples was 12.47 g/t Au, 147.11 g/t Ag and 0.12 % Co. Two samples with semi-massive arsenopyrite assayed 33.87 and 41.67 g/t gold with a high of 0.49 % Co in one of the samples.

All samples are assayed by Loring laboratories of Calgary, Alberta. It is an ISO9001 certified laboratory. All core was cut in half with a diamond saw with half sent to the lab and half placed back in the core boxes and stored in a Company facility. All grab samples assayed consisted of 0.5 to 1 kg of representative mineralization. The Company employs a system of known standards and blanks inserted into the sample stream to monitor lab results.

Ed. Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs on behalf of the Company and is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of Northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca which is presently being up dated.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DECADE RESOURCES LTD.

Ed Kruchkowski, President

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX

Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

"This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and

conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently

anticipated in such statements."

Contacts:

Decade Resources Ltd.

Investor information

250-636-2264



Decade Resources Ltd.

Gary Assaly

604-377-7969



