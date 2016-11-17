PARAMUS, NJ--(Marketwired - November 17, 2016) - uBreakiFix opens in Paramus on Nov. 17 at 193 Route 17 South. The growing technology repair brand specializes in same-day repair service of all electronics -- from phones, tablets and computers, to drones, hover boards and game consoles.

Led by millennial entrepreneur Justin Wetherill, uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, repairing cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems at its more than 250 stores across North America.

uBreakiFix Paramus is the first location for owner James Chi, who plans to open seven more stores in the state in the near future. Chi looks forward to serving the Paramus community with a trustworthy business environment.

"At uBreakiFix, we aim to show customers that tech repair doesn't have to be a headache," Chi said. "We pride ourselves on transparent pricing and quick turnaround time, and we're excited to meet a huge need in Paramus and the surrounding communities."

uBreakiFix Paramus invites the community to celebrate its grand opening on Nov. 23 with free tempered glass screen protectors (for select devices, while supplies last), or 10 percent off a repair.

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, who later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to take their Internet-based brand brick and mortar. By reconciling quality tech repair with exceptional customer service, the brand has filled a niche in the marketplace and grown organically, without debt, investors or consultants.

uBreakiFix Paramus is the brand's sixth location in New Jersey, joining locations in Moorestown, Millburn, Westwood, Piscataway and North Plainfield.

"Even as we grow, customer satisfaction remains our number one priority," said uBreakiFix CEO and founder Justin Wetherill. "We look forward to answering the Paramus community's tech needs with the quality repair service and exceptional customer experience that consumers have come to expect."

uBreakiFix opened 79 stores through the third quarter of 2016 and expects to have 275 stores across North America by the end of the year. The brand's ability to fix anything with a power button sets it apart from the competition. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty.

uBreakiFix Paramus is located at 193 Route 17 South, Paramus, NJ 07652 and can be reached at: 201-500-5830. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

