Atento's customer experience solutions win eight AMAUTA awards

- AMAUTA are the most important awards in the direct and interactive marketing industry in Latin America

- Atento is the CRM/BPO sector company to receive most AMAUTA awards over the years

SANTIAGO DE CHILE, Chile, Nov. 17, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO), a leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM/BPO) in Latin America, and one of the three top providers worldwide, has received eight AMAUTA 2016 awards, the most important recognition in the direct and interactive marketing industry in Latin America.

At the 2016 edition of the AMAUTA awards, Atento has been recognized for the customer experience solutions that it has developed and managed for Movistar, Chevrolet, Lexmark, Telefonica and Interjet. The winning solutions include best e-commerce support practices for the telecommunications sector in the sales campaigns and programs category; back office and remote assistance solutions in the customer service category; best customer service practices in digital environments and social media for various verticals and customer loyalty and relationship solutions for the travel industry, among others.

"It is a great satisfaction to once again receive recognition from the direct and interactive marketing industry in Latin America for the innovation and quality of our customer experience solutions," said Alejandro Reynal, CEO at Atento. "Our award winning solutions reflect our company's commitment to excellence and leading position in the CRM/BPO sector in Latin America. Innovative solutions that generate high added value for companies that operate in highly competitive and increasingly digitalized environments."

The AMAUTA awards are granted each year by the Federation of Direct and Interactive Marketing Associations of Latin America (ALMADI), and they recognize best marketing practices in the region. Atento has been taking part in these awards for thirteen years, during which the company has been recognized for its best practices in different Latin American countries, and has received the most awards in its sector.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM/BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top three providers globally, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that operate in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento's shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2016, Atento was named one of the World's 25 Best Multinational Workplaces by Great Place to Work®. For more information visit www.atento.com.



