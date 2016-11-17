REDONDO BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- SECFilings.com, a leading financial news and information portal offering free real time public company filing alerts, announces an article on a new, extended patent for AXIM® Biotechologies' (OTCQB: AXIM) cannabinoid-based chewing gum.

AXIM®, a leader in hemp-based cannabinoid research and development, recently announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a Notice of Allowance for Patent 9,433,601 covering the use of all cannabinoids in cannabinoid-containing controlled-release chewing gum products. The patent represents an extension of its existing Patent 9,023,322 covering medicinal, functional chewing gum as a delivery mechanism for cannabidiol (CBD).

The new patent expands the company's patent protection from just CBD to at least 85 different cannabinoid compounds found in the cannabis plant -- including THC. The patent could become increasingly valuable over time as research confirms the potential for various cannabinoids to treat medical conditions ranging from chronic pain to cancer. The company holds the exclusive rights to use chewing gum as a delivery mechanism for these treatments.

Chewing gum represents an innovative delivery mechanism with proven benefits. For example, nicotine gum has been used for years as a preferred release mechanism that enables users to carefully control dosing over time. Smokers may only experience cravings at certain times and they can satisfy those cravings with chewing gum rather than receiving a steady dose of nicotine over time that may or may not be needed with patches.

Tetrahydrocannabinol -- or THC -- has similar issues with dosing across patient populations. The right amount of THC depends largely on an individual's metabolism and experience, which means that chewing gum could be a great way to control dosing relative to patches that deliver a constant dose. Chewing gum also enables individuals to achieve an extended and controlled release of THC or other cannabinoids, which may not be possible with edibles or smoke-able mechanisms.

The act of mastication (chewing) has its own benefits that are not present in other delivery formats. For example, it is well researched that the act of chewing has neuroprotective properties such as increase of blood flow through the middle cerebral artery, and the release of "reward" hormones such as dopamine, serotonin and acetylcholine. It improves the short- and long-term memory and concentration and reduces stress by providing a eustress condition. It also shortens the pituitary supra-renal axis. The act of chewing also is a form of a physical exercise that addresses the sedentary life style of the majority of the population in the industrialized world and especially those with neurodegenerative diseases. In short, AXIM's delivery system is the only one of its kind where 1+1 equals more than 2.

