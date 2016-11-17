AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter, the Company) hereby informs that the National Commission for Energy Control and Prices (hereinafter, the Commission) in its meeting of 17 November 2016 adopted decisions on setting LNG terminal supplement tariff for 2017.



The Commission established a LNG terminal supplement tariff (hereinafter, the tariff) for 2017 - 361.84 Eur / (MWh/day/year). The LNG terminal supplement is calculated having evaluated fixed operating costs necessary for ensuring the operation of the LNG terminal, its infrastructure and link as well as taking into account planned consumption capacities for 2017. Total LNG terminal regulated revenue to be collected by the tariff for 2017 are set by the Commission in amount of 67,784,519 Eur, which is by 2,576,924 Eur or 3.5 percent lower compared to 2016.



The Commission also established a LNG regasification service price for 2017 applied on Klaipeda LNG terminal entry point- 0.10 EUR / MWh (excl. VAT), which remained unchanged.



For more information about the resolution adopted by the Commission, please visit the Commission's website www.regula.lt.



