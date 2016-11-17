Helsinki, Finland, 2016-11-17 15:06 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



A total of 149.150 new shares of SSH Communications Security Corporation were subscribed for with the I/2012 options, 29.700 new shares were subscribed for with the I/2013 options and 4.950 new shares were subscribed for with the I/2014 options.



On the basis of authorizations of the General Meeting of the Shareholders, Board of Directors adopted option program I/2012 on July 27, 2012, option program I/2013 on June 4, 2013 and option program I/2014 on August 17, 2014.



As a result of the subscriptions, the share capital of the company has risen to EUR 1.036.824,99€ and the total number of shares is 34.560.833. The increase in the share capital, in total EUR 5.514,00 was registered in the Finnish Trade Register today.



The subscribed shares have today been entered in the Finnish Trade Register. The new shares are available for public trading on the main list of NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd. together with the old shares.



Helsinki, November 17, 2016



SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION



Helena Kukkonen CFO



Further Info: Helena Kukkonen, CFO +358 40 8353440



Distribution: NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Oy Major Media www.ssh.com



About SSH Communications Security: As the inventor of the SSH protocol, we have a twenty-year history of leading the market in developing advanced security solutions that enable, monitor, and manage encrypted networks. Over 3,000 customers across the globe trust the company's encryption, access control and encrypted channel monitoring solutions to meet complex compliance requirements, improve their security posture and save on operational costs. SSH Communications Security is headquartered in Helsinki and has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com