SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - November 17, 2016) - George Crowe has been named Assistant Sales Manager at Zephyr Real Estate's Marin office. Crowe assumes his new position immediately, and has already demonstrated his enthusiasm and skill in his new capacity.

Crowe has been with Zephyr's Marin team since that office opened one and a-half years ago. He is a second-generation Realtor whose mother was a broker and one of California's first female Deputy Real Estate Commissioners. He has been representing buyers and sellers in Marin for over 12 years, and has a loyal and dedicated customer base. He is well known for his integrity, communication skills and refreshing sense of humor.

"I am excited about my new responsibilities," commented Crowe, "and I will continue to represent buyers and sellers along with my team, SFNorth." The team is a powerhouse in Marin County and includes Crowe as well as Stephen Pringle, Julie Segura and Greg Ulin. Crowe may be reached at George@SFNorth.com or 415.496.2600.

"George brings a breath of fresh air to an already vibrant office," commented Erinn Millar, Sales Manager. "He has a terrific connection among clients and colleagues, and we are fortunate to add his skills to our management team."

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco's largest independent real estate firm with nearly $2.3 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 300 full-time agents. Zephyr's highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; the luxury real estate network, Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate; global luxury affiliate, Mayfair International; and local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco. Zephyr has six offices in San Francisco, a brand new office in Greenbrae, and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

