Axway (Paris:AXW) (Euronext: AXW.PA), a catalyst for transformation, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in Gartner's 2016 Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management for its ability to execute and completeness of vision. Previously known as the Application Services Governance Magic Quadrant, Axway has been in the Leaders Quadrant since 2013.

APIs are fundamental to the success of leading brands to better anticipate, adapt and scale to meet ever changing customer expectations. Axway API Management Plus enables API creation, control and consumption to make it easier to deliver rich digital experiences. Uniform coverage throughout the API lifecycle allows API developers, security architects, integration teams and lines of business to collaborate together as a customer experience network and drive expanded revenue opportunities. This satisfies the needs of digital consumers, increases employee productivity, and fosters architecture modernization. API Management Plus is powered by AMPLIFY™, Axway's cloud-enabled data integration and engagement platform.

According to Gartner analysts Paolo Malinverno and Mark O'Neill, "It is generally preferable to choose an overall API management solution from a single vendor that provides full life cycle API management. API management has evolved from being focused only on running APIs to taking a broader view of the API, its design and its usage across the full API life cycle."1

"Traditionally, APIs have been a sole concern for programmers but no more. Business and IT leaders are charged with extending systems and services to an expanded digital ecosystem of customers, partners, and developers. That is where Axway's deep understanding of APIs critical role in digital strategies comes in. With our true lifecycle solution for APIs, API Management Plus, organizations can link existing systems and data to new cloud services, mobile apps, and devices," said Jeanine Banks, executive vice president, global products and solutions, Axway. "We believe being named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management for a third consecutive placement validates our unwavering commitment to provide the platform for creating new, efficient ways to collaborate and drive revenue."

Axway completed the acquisition of Appcelerator in January 2016. Building on Axway's Vordel purchase in 2012, the acquisition reinforced the company's strategy to expand the reach of its offering in API management and app development, to deliver optimal customer experiences connected on any device, to any data source, at any time.

For additional information about Axway's API management offerings, please visit: https://www.axway.com/en/enterprise-solutions/api-management-plus.

To read the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management, click here.

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) is a catalyst for transformation. With Axway AMPLIFY™, our cloud-enabled data integration and engagement platform, leading brands better anticipate, adapt and scale to meet ever changing customer expectations. Our unified, API-first approach connects data from anywhere, fuels millions of apps and delivers real-time analytics to build customer experience networks. From idea to execution, we help make the future possible for more than 11,000 organizations in 100 countries. To learn more about Axway, visit www.axway.com.

