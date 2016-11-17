Post-Partum Hemorrhage (PPH) Devices Market is Expected to Reach $906 Million by 2022, Globally - Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon and PUNE, India, November 17, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

A new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Post-partum Hemorrhage (PPH) Devices Market by Product, Geography - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022," projects that the world post-partum hemorrhage devices market was worth $637 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $906 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2016 to 2022. The Uterine balloon tamponade is expected to remain the highest revenue-generating segment throughout the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140911/647229 )



The factors that are expected to drive the growth of the PPH market are: increasing incidence of pregnancy related complications, such as multiple pregnancies, inverted uterus, and large baby size; increasing risk factors which cause PPH, such as uterine atony, trauma, retained placenta, and bleeding disorders; and technological advancements in the recently approved devices. However, the lack of trained professionals and healthcare services in developing countries hamper the market growth.

Summary of the PPH Devices Market Report can be accessed on the website at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/post-partum-hemorrhage-devices-market

According to Deepa Tatkare, Analyst, Healthcare Research at AMR, "Amongst the PPH devices, Uterine balloon tamponade segment accounted for almost half of the overall market in 2015 and it is also poised to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2016 to 2022." "This is primarily due to the growing number of PPH cases as well as large number of product approvals and increasing positive clinical outcomes of the treatment devices." She further added.

In Uterine balloon tamponade segment, Foley Catheter is projected to grow fastest with a CAGR of 7.8%, as they are cost effective devices. On the other hand, Bakri balloon tamponade is expected to be the highest revenue generating segment in the PPH devices as they can be easily used in low resource settings and is effective in stopping hemorrhage.

Uterine balloon tamponade accounted for a major share in the world PPH devices in 2015, and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in the prevalence of PPH cases, increasing awareness among women regarding postpartum hemorrhage and presence of advanced healthcare facilities in developed countries. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region throughout the analysis period, owing to presence of ample growth opportunities in terms of unmet medical needs for the treatment of PPH cases and high rate of anemia among pregnant women in the region.

Key findings of the study:

In 2015, Uterine balloon tamponade was the highest revenue-generating segment, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

In the uterine balloon tamponade devices, Foley catheter is projected to be the fastest growing segment, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2016 to 2022.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in PPH market by 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6%

is expected to be the fastest growing region in PPH market by 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% Germany and France accounted for about one-third share of the Europe PPH devices market in 2015.

and accounted for about one-third share of the Europe PPH devices market in 2015. In 2015, North America was the highest revenue generating region accounting for one-third of the overall market.

In North America, Mexico was the fastest growing region in 2015 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% during the period. The U.S. on the other hand was the highest revenue generating country of the region. In Europe, Italy was the fastest growing country during the forecast period while Germany was the top revenue generating country of the region. China was the highest revenue generating country of the Asia-Pacific region. While in LAMEA region, Brazil was the highest revenue generating segment.

The key players profiled in this report include Utah Medical Products, Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., Cook Medical, Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Teleflex Incorporated, Bactiguard AB, Program for Appropriate Technology in Health (PATH), 3RD Stone Design, Inc., Zoex Niasg, Vitality Medical. Revmedx Inc. and Inpress Technologies.

Read similar market research reports on Medical Devices and Supplies at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/life-sciences/medical-devices-market-report

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions". AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

Rahul Thakur

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Direct: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1 (800) 792-5285 (U.S. & Canada)

Fax: +1 (855) 550-5975

E-mail:sales@alliedmarketresearch.com



Website: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com