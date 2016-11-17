Regulatory News:

In summary

All the resolutions have been adopted

Dividend: 1.88 per share

Renewal of the directorships of Messrs Alexandre Ricard, Pierre Pringuet, César Giron and Wolfgang Colberg and ratification of the co-option of Ms Anne Lange as Director

Renewal of the term of office of Mr Alexandre Ricard as Chairman CEO

Renewal of the term of office of Mr Pierre Pringuet as Vice-Chairman of the Board

Renewal of members of the Board Committees

Pernod Ricard's shareholders held their Combined Shareholders' Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) today, chaired by Alexandre Ricard, Chairman CEO, to approve the 2015/16 consolidated and parent company financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2016 and to vote on the resolutions submitted to their approval.

The shareholders set the cash dividend at 1.88 per share for the 2015/16 financial year. An interim dividend of 0.90 per share having been paid on 8 July 2016, the balance amounting to 0.98 per share will be detached on 28 November 2016 and paid on 30 November 2016.

Renewal of Directors Ratification of the co-option of a Director

The Shareholders' Meeting renewed for a term of four years the directorships of Messrs Alexandre Ricard, Pierre Pringuet, César Giron and Wolfgang Colberg and ratified the co-option of Ms Anne Lange as a Director.

Board of Directors held on 17 November 2016 (following the Shareholders' Meeting)

The Board of Directors renewed, on the recommendation of the Nominations, Governance and CSR Committee, the duties of:

Chairman CEO and Chairman of the Strategic Committee of Mr Alexandre Ricard,

Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, member of the Compensation Committee and Strategic Committee of Mr Pierre Pringuet,

Member of the Nominations, Governance and CSR Committee and of the Strategic Committee of Mr César Giron,

President of the Audit Committee and member of the Nomination, Governance and CSR Committee and of the Strategic Committee of Mr Wolfgang Colberg.

Biography

Ms Anne Lange, a French citizen, is a graduate of the Institut d'Études Politiques in Paris and of the École Nationale d'Administration (ENA). Ms Anne Lange began her career within the office of the Prime Minister as Director of the State-Controlled Broadcasting Office. In 1998, she joined Thomson as Manager of strategic planning before being appointed Head of the eBusiness Europe Department in 2000. In 2003, Ms Anne Lange took up the function of General Secretary of the Rights on the Internet Forum, a public body reporting to the office of the Prime Minister. From 2004 to 2014, she went on to successively hold the positions of Director of Public Sector Europe, Executive Director Media and Public Sector Global Operations (in the USA), and Innovation Executive Director within the Internet Business Solution Group division at Cisco.

She is currently co-founder and CEO of Mentis, a company which develops applications and platforms in the field of connected objects and collaborates with groups on mobility solutions and management of urban spaces.

Ms Anne Lange has strong expertise in innovation and digital technology which she has developed for the past twenty years, both in the public and private sectors.

Ms Anne Lange holds the following offices:

Director of Orange*

Director of the Imprimerie Nationale

*Listed company

The Combined Shareholders' Meeting was broadcasted live and can now be viewed in both French and English on the http://pernod-ricard.com website.

Shareholders' agendas: 2016/17 half-year results Thursday 9 February 2017

About Pernod Ricard

