State-of-the-art center expands its imaging capabilities

Regulatory News:

SuperSonic Imagine (Paris:SSI) (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814), a company specializing in ultrasound medical imaging, today announced the installation of its flagship Aixplorer ultrasound system at Knoxville Comprehensive Breast Center in Tennessee. The Aixplorer system provides premium breast imaging and unique innovations including real-time ShearWave™ Elastography (SWETM). SWE is a quick, non-invasive exam that gives practitioners a comprehensive and accurate tissue stiffness evaluation through a 2D color-coded map of elasticity in conjunction with a high-quality grayscale ultrasound image. Tissue stiffness is used by physicians to better characterize breast lesions and therefore help identify potentially malignant or other diseased tissue.

In its 33-year history, the pioneering Knoxville Comprehensive Breast Center (KCBC) has delivered thousands of women a full range of breast health services, such as screening and diagnosis including percutaneous biopsies, surgery consultation and multidisciplinary team as well as a high risk assessment team. At this state-of-the-art facility that sees over 25,000 women per year, advanced imaging is vital.

"At KCBC, we have five board-certified radiologists who specialize in breast imaging with clinical correlation. After installing an Aixplorer system with SWE technology seven years ago, it became our physicians' preferred ultrasound option for the unique quality of diagnostic information it gives us about breast tissue, so we decided to add another system to the practice," said Dr. Kamila F. Kozlowski, clinical breast radiologist and founder of KCBC. "SWE is a technological advancement that has breathed new life into a trusted modality within the breast center ultrasound. The additional information that SWE provides the radiologist allows for an improved level of diagnostic confidence, a reduction in unnecessary biopsies and fewer false positives and false negatives. For the patient, the reduction in stress and anxiety is profound."

"We are thrilled to add another Aixplorer ultrasound system to KCBC's breast imaging environment and support their efforts to help women with concerns regarding their breast health," said Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of SuperSonic Imagine Jacques Souquet. "SuperSonic Imagine has maintained its leadership position in breast ultrasound by continually advancing Aixplorer's capabilites. As we roll out new upgrades to Aixplorer, we anticipate that they will continue to improve physicians' ability to diagnose breast cancer and other diseases early, fast and accurately

About SuperSonic Imagine

Founded in 2005 and based in Aix-en-Provence (France), SuperSonic Imagine is a company specializing in medical imaging. The company designs, develops and markets a revolutionary ultrasound system, Aixplorer®, with an UltraFast™ platform that can acquire images 200 times faster than conventional ultrasound systems. In addition to providing exceptional image quality, this unique technology is the foundation of several innovations which have changed the paradigm of ultrasound imaging: ShearWave™ Elastography (SWE™), UltraFast™ Doppler, Angio PL.U.S- Planewave UltraSensitive™ Imaging and more recently TriVu.

ShearWave Elastography allows physicians to visualize and analyze the stiffness of tissue in a real-time, reliable, reproducible and non-invasive manner. This criteria has become an important parameter in diagnosing potentially malignant tissue or other diseased tissue. As of today, over 300 peer-reviewed publications have demonstrated the value of SWE for the clinical management of patients with a wide range of diseases. UltraFast Doppler combines Color Flow Imaging and Pulsed Wave Doppler into one simple exam, providing physicians with exam results simultaneously and helping to increase patient throughput. The latest innovation, Angio PL.U.S, provides a new level of microvascular imaging through significantly improved color sensitivity and spatial resolution while maintaining exceptional 2D imaging.

SuperSonic Imagine has been granted regulatory clearances for the commercialization of Aixplorer in key global markets. SuperSonic Imagine is a listed company since April 2014 on the Euronext, symbol SSI.

For more information about SuperSonic Imagine, please go to www.supersonicimagine.com.

