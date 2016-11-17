Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system market in commercial vehiclesreport. This research report also lists five other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The global EGR system market for commercial vehicles was estimated to have a sales volume of 10.64 million units in 2015 and will reach 15.72 million units in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 8.12%. The growth of the global EGR system market for commercial vehicles is directly proportional to the sales of commercial vehicles of light, medium and heavy duty. The market for EGR is a derived market because its growth or decline depends on the number of commercial vehicles sold. For the global EGR system market, the OEM segment contributes to the overall market because they cannot be fixed outside the factory.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global EGR system market for commercial vehicles is highly competitive. The market has a limited number of well-established vendors. The key vendors in the market are currently growing their customer base and are increasing their investments in R&D. The competitive environment in the market should intensify with advances in technology and government regulations.

"Most of the advances in EGR market are due to the implementation of Euro 4 standards. Volkswagen's so-called defeat device installed in its vehicles to manipulate emission levels brought out a serious flaw in the emission testing system. The test method proved to be outdated, and it called for new emission tests to be introduced, which are more representative of on-road conditions," says Praveen Kumar, a lead powertrainanalyst from Technavio.

The number of vendors in the EGR market is moderate. Hence intense competition can be expected between them. OEMs are expected to get into long-term collaborations with EGR vendors as the quality of materials used and the designs that are crucial factors in decreasing exhaust back pressure and cost are unique for each vendor.

Top five EGR system market vendors in commercial vehicles

Tenneco

Tenneco, an American Fortune 500 company, is a manufacturer and supplier of automotive parts. The company specializes in manufacturing, designing, and distributing ride performance and clean air products for commercial trucks, off-highway vehicles markets, aftermarkets, and automotive markets. The company employs about 29,000 employees worldwide, has 90 manufacturing facilities in 6 continents, and 15 engineering centers.

Faurecia

Faurecia is an automotive parts manufacturing company. The company manufactures and designs exhaust systems, seats, exterior modules, interior systems, and vehicle decoration products. Faurecia's key customers include PSA (formerly known as Peugeot Citroën), Volkswagen Group, Ford, Renault-Nissan, BMW, General Motors, Toyota, Fiat Chrysler, and Hyundai-Kia.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner is an American auto components and systems manufacturing company. It is primarily into the manufacturing of powertrain products like manual and automatic transmissions and transmission components like electro-hydraulic control components, transmission control units, friction materials, and one-way clutches, turbochargers, engine valve timing system components. It also deals with four-wheel drive system components. The company has a presence across 18 countries.

Cummins

Cummins is an American manufacturing company with a diverse product portfolio serving industries like aerospace, automotive, and defense. Cummins also services engines and related equipment, including fuel systems, controls, air handling, filtration, emission control, and electrical power generation systems. Cummins has a presence in 190 countries with a network of approximately 600 company-owned and independent distributors and over 7,200 dealers.

KSPG

KSPG is a part of Dusseldorf-based Rheinmetall Group. It is mostly into automotive parts supply with its presence in 40 locations worldwide. KSPG is segmented into mechatronics, aftermarket, and hard parts. KSPG mainly produces, develops, and markets systems and components for the automotive industry.

