

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The European markets were locked in a sideways trend throughout Thursday's session, fluctuating between small gains and losses over the course of the day. The majority of the markets ended the session in positive territory, thanks in part to the modest gains on Wall Street.



Traders were largely focused on news from central banks during Thursday's session. The European Central Bank released the minutes from their most recent meeting and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is testifying before the U.S. Congress.



The Federal Reserve is prepared to raise interest rates 'relatively soon,' Fed Chair Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Capitol Hill Thursday. However, the Fed will remain patient before further tightening, waiting to assess economic conditions.



The situation 'will warrant only gradual increases in the federal funds rate over time to achieve and maintain maximum employment and price stability,' Yellen said.



European Central Bank policymakers widely agreed that it was better to wait until December to get a clearer picture of the inflation outlook to form a policy view, minutes of the October rate-setting session showed Thursday.



'There was wide agreement among members that it was premature to make a firm assessment of the outlook for price stability and to discuss its implications for the monetary policy stance at the current meeting,' the report, which the ECB calls 'account' said.



While the Eurozone economic recovery remained on track, underlying inflation lacked a convincing upward trend, and outlook for both were based on the easy financing conditions, the bank noted.



Stimulus measures adopted by the European Central Bank are not free from side-effects in the long run and must be withdrawn as soon as possible, though it may take some time due to the huge volume of asset purchases, ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Thursday.



'Our measures are not designed to be a permanent part of the system,' Mersch said in a speech delivered at a EuroFinance Week event in Frankfurt.



Low interest rates and accommodating policies remain appropriate in the current environment, he said.



'They have been used as temporary measures and must therefore be withdrawn as soon as possible,' Mersch said.



The European Central Bank lowered the emergency liquidity assistance for Greek banks for a second time, on request from the Bank of Greece.



'On 16 November 2016 the Governing Council of the ECB did not object to an ELA-ceiling for Greek banks of EUR 50.9 billion, up to and including Thursday, 8 December 2016,' the Bank of Greece said in a statement on Thursday.



The reduction of EUR 0.2 billion in the ceiling reflects an improvement of the liquidity situation of Greek banks, amid a reduction of uncertainty and the stabilization of private sector deposits flows, the bank said.



The ceiling was lowered previously on November 2 after it was left unchanged on October 20.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.68 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.51 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.64 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.20 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.59 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.67 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.64 percent.



In Frankfurt, Henkel AG dropped 0.59 percent. The consumer goods maker unveiled a new 2020 strategy, with an aim to achieve an average organic sales growth between 2 and 4 percent over the next four years.



In Paris, food services and facility management group Sodexo fell 1.40 percent despite the company confirming its medium-term goals.



In London, Barratt Developments gained 3.28 percent after the house builder released a trading update, saying demand for new homes remains strong despite waning demand in London.



Postal and delivery service operator Royal Mail sank 6.61 percent after posting a fall in interim profit.



Mining giant Rio Tinto rose 1.77 percent after sacking two top executives over a probe in a $10.5 million payment scandal related to an iron ore project in Guinea.



Anglo American climbed 2.88 percent. The global miner suspended all operations at its Los Bronces copper mine in Chile after protests at the site.



Building materials group CRH advanced 1.34 percent after backing its full-year guidance.



Zurich Insurance jumped 1.79 percent in Zurich. The insurance company aims to cut costs by $1.5 billion from 2015 through 2019 under its recently-installed chief executive Mario Greco.



ABN Amro fell 2.39 percent in Amsterdam, after the Dutch government said it would reduce its stake in the bank to 70 percent from 77 percent.



Supermarket operator Ahold Delhaize NV declined 3.75 percent after its third-quarter earnings came in below analysts' estimates.



Eurozone inflation increased marginally as initially estimated in October, final data from Eurostat showed Thursday.



Inflation rose slightly to 0.5 percent from 0.4 percent a month ago. A similar higher rate was last seen in June 2014. Data showed that prices have increased for the fifth consecutive month in October. The annual rate came in line with the flash estimate published on October 31.



Eurozone construction output declined for the first time in six months in September, figures from Eurostat showed Thursday. Construction output fell 0.9 percent month-over-month in September, reversing a 0.1 percent rise in August, which was revised from a 0.9 percent drop reported earlier.



European passenger car registrations dropped slightly in October, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association reported Thursday. Car sales dropped 0.02 percent annually to 1.1 million units in October. This was the first fall in three months. Sales had increased 7.2 percent in September.



German employment grew at the slowest pace in more than a year during the third quarter of the year, figures from Destatis showed Thursday. Employment increased by 388,000 or 0.9 percent year-on-year to 43.66 million, The pace of growth slowed from 1.2 percent in the second quarter and 1.3 percent in the first three months of the year.



The latest increase was the slowest since the second quarter of 2015, when employment rose 0.8 percent.



The French unemployment rate rose slightly in the third quarter, the statistical office Insee reported Thursday.



The ILO jobless rate for metropolitan France and overseas departments rose to 10 percent in the third quarter from 9.9 percent in the second quarter. The rate was expected to remain unchanged at 9.9 percent.



U.K. retail sales grew at the fastest pace in three months in October as cold weather boosted winter clothing demand and supermarkets benefited from Halloween.



Sales volume increased 1.9 percent in October from September, when it edged up 0.1 percent, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Thursday. This was the fastest growth since July, when sales grew 2 percent and also bigger than the expected 0.5 percent rise.



U.K. gross mortgage lending dropped in October from prior year, the Council of Mortgage Lenders said Thursday. Gross mortgage lending totaled GBP 20.6 billion in October compared to September's GBP 20.5 billion lending. This was 5 percent lower than in October 2015.



First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly decreased in the week ended November 12th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday, with claims falling to their lowest level in over forty years.



The report said initial jobless claims fell to 235,000, a decrease of 19,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 254,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 257,000.



Consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of October, the Labor Department revealed in a report on Thursday. The Labor Department said the consumer price index rose by 0.4 percent in October after climbing by 0.3 percent in September.



Excluding food and energy prices, the report said core consumer prices inched up by 0.1 percent for the second straight month. Economists had expected core prices to rise by 0.2 percent.



After reporting a steep drop in new residential construction in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing that U.S. housing starts rebounded by much more than expected in the month of October.



The Commerce Department said housing starts surged up by 25.5 percent to an annual rate of 1.323 million in October after tumbling by 9.5 percent to a revised 1.054 million in September.



Economists had expected housing starts to jump by 11.6 percent to a rate of 1.168 million from the 1.047 million originally reported for the previous month.



The report also said building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, edged up by 0.3 percent to a rate of 1.229 million in October from 1.225 million in September. Building permits had been expected to drop by 2.9 percent to a rate of 1.190 million.



The manufacturing sector in the mid-Atlantic region saw slower growth in November compared to the previous month, according to the results of a closely watched regional survey. New orders and shipments grew at a faster pace, but prices rose and labor conditions remained week.



The Philadelphia Federal Reserve said its index of general business activity dipped to 7.6 in November, compared to a reading of 9.7 in the previous month. Economists had expected a reading of 8.0.



