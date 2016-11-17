Procurify raises $7M Series A to help organizations transform company spending from reactive to proactive

VANCOUVER, Nov. 17, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Procurify, a cloud and mobile procure-to-pay software company, raised $7 million in a Series A round, led by Runa Capital and also included participating investors Point Nine Capital, Nexus Venture Partners and BDC. Hedgewood Inc. and Tom Williams also joined as investors.

The raise comes only weeks after Coupa, another spend management software company, became only the second tech company to IPO this year. Hootsuite, Berkshire Hathaway, Airbus, TaskUs and Vision Critical (to name just a few) use Procurify because, unlike other procure-to-pay solutions, it offers something more than spend management - its real promise lies in the transformation of a company's Spend Culture.

Since it was founded in 2012, Procurify has built an innovative, culture-first organization that has become one of the most coveted startups to work at. Procurify has a vibrant team of developers, designers, growth hackers and customer success experts; its competitive salaries, great perks and its unique, growth-oriented culture make it a highly desirable place to build a career. Procurify will be hiring across the organization to support the demands of global growth.

Flush with capital from the Series A round, Procurify is ready to scale aggressively; and it has hired Angela Baldonero as its Chief Operating Officer. Baldonero, with her experience in creating innovative, high-performing organizations with flexible, values-based cultures, has transformed a series of startups, most recently Return Path Inc.

If Salesforce provides visibility and analytics on dollars coming into a company, Procurify does the same for dollars going out. Approximately 125 million companies do not track outbound spend, making it a $16 Billion market growing at a rate of 30%. And with its latest raise, the ground is clear for Procurify to dominate this market. "Investors and executives have begun asking a fundamental question: Do we know what kind of Spend Culture we have?" says CEO Aman Mann.

"It's the pivotal transformation from Reactive to Proactive Spending that results in a smarter Spend Culture. And with Procurify a company can transform to do just that."

John Rugamas, Director of Communications, john@procurify.com, Phone: +1-888-463-5254