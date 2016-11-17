ALEXANDRIA, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- Sector 5, Inc. (OTCQB: SECT) announces, "Sales continue to grow as we compete with Dell and foreign conglomerates. Schools in Philadelphia, the 8th largest school district in the nation, chose Sector 5 in a victory over Dell Computers. Basically, we 'Trumped' Dell! Dell is a great company and we still beat them! Chromebooks are now the number 2 selling PCs because they represent the best value. Sector 5 Chromebooks are designed and constructed with the finest quality electronics under strict manufacturing requirements from Google," Roger McKeague, CEO, stated.

McKeague added, "School Districts across North America continue to buy our E1 Chromebooks. We're proud of our approval ratings, particularly from our education sector. Loyal school districts like Payette (ID), Fallbrook Union (CA), Riverside (CA), Ellwood (PA), schools in Canada, and others are embracing the E1 Chromebook, allowing more students to further explore and learn more through hands on computer access. We look forward to touching more lives this holiday season, selling our products through popular online and retail locations, including Amazon, where we have a 4.5 out of 5-star rating. Sector 5 is currently expanding service in the nonprofit and for-profit sectors."

Sector 5, Inc. (OTCQB: SECT), SIC Code 3571 - Electronic Computers, is a Proud American Corporation, that develops, manufactures, and sells innovative consumer electronics under its brand name, Sector 5. Sector 5 markets its Chromebooks to educational organizations and other B2B's, and B2C sales channels and distribution with retail sales on Amazon. It is in development of several new products to serve both the educational, business and retail markets.

