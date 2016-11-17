WEST JORDAN, UT --(Marketwired - November 17, 2016) - Mountain America Credit Union is pleased to announce the ground breaking ceremony of a new corporate headquarters in Sandy, Utah. The building will be located at 9800 South Monroe Street, Sandy. The celebration will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2016, at 12:00 p.m. The ground will be turned by dignitaries and Mountain America leadership, including President/CEO Sterling Nielsen and Sandy City Mayor Tom Dolan.

The building will span 11 stories and 327,000 square feet and can accommodate up to 1,700 employees. WRNS Studio, the same architect credited with designing the Adobe facility in Lehi, Utah, has designed the building. Gardner Company will oversee the development of the property and Okland Construction will be the contractors on the project.

An adjacent parking structure will include 1,800 parking stalls and will be shared by Mountain America and Hale Centre Theatre. Employees will enjoy features including a fitness center, outdoor amenities, access to a one-acre park/outdoor amphitheater maintained by Sandy City as well as close access to hotels, entertainment, restaurants and shopping. Employees and visitors will also have convenient access to UTA's TRAX and Frontrunner lines as well as Interstate 15.

"This is going to be an iconic space, not only for Mountain America but for Sandy City. The modern design mirrors our bold vision for the future success of the credit union. We see a bright future that will allow us to benefit the lives of our membership," says President/CEO Sterling Nielsen. "Being prepared for the continued growth of the organization with our new corporate headquarters will allow us to create a superior work environment for current staff, as well as help us attract more talent in a very competitive job market. We have to be future-oriented and this is a big, exciting step toward that."

"Not only is Mountain America Credit Union a well-respected financial institution, they are unrivaled as a contributing community partner," said Tom Dolan, mayor of Sandy City. "We couldn't be more pleased to welcome their corporate headquarters."

Mountain America's new corporate offices will be adjacent to the new Hale Centre Theatre, which will open Fall 2017. Mountain America and Hale Centre Theatre currently have a substantial partnership, where Mountain America will be the exclusive 2017 season sponsor. Construction of the Mountain America building will begin in late November 2016 with an anticipated completion during Summer 2018.

Mountain America Credit Union has more than $5.9 billion in assets and serves more than 700,000 members, wherever they are, through online and mobile banking, 86 branches in five states and provides access to more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs and 5,000 shared-branching locations nationwide. With credit union roots dating back to the 1930s, Mountain America has become a tradition for many members offering a variety of financial products and services for consumers and businesses, including savings accounts, auto loans, checking accounts, mortgage loans, business checking, student loans, SBA loans and retirement options. Visit www.macu.com for more information.

