Technavio analysts forecast the global hysteroscopes marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global hysteroscopesmarketfor 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of various hysteroscopes, to key end-users such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASC's), and clinics.

The limitations in open surgeries have driven the demand for hysteroscopes in the market. For instance, open surgeries involve various complications such as blood loss, and high recovery time. On the other hand, hysteroscopy procedure avoids such complications, and moreover, helps in improving patient compliance. Also, the growing technological advancements are expected to fuel the market growth. For instance, the market has seen the development of flexible video hysteroscopes, with advanced optic features. Such advances will improve patient compliance in hysteroscopy procedures. For example, Olympus offers HYF-V flexible and digital hysterovideoscope that features an ultra-slim outer diameter, enabling easy access to uterine cavity.

Technavio healthcare and life sciencesanalysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global hysteroscopesmarket:

Presence of large patient pool fuels market growth

The presence of large patient pool is expected to drive the market growth. The growing incidence of chronic disorders such as infertility, cervical cancer, Asherman's syndrome, endometrial polyp, endometrial ablation, myomectomy, congenital uterine malformations are expected to propel the market growth. The market is primarily driven by the rising incidence of infertility. In the US, about 5%-8% of married women aged 20-45 are infertile. In Europe, more than six million women experience fertility-related problems and seek treatment every year.

Barath Palada, a lead orthopedics and medical devices analyst at Technavio, says, "Diagnosis and treatment of issues such as endometriosis and abnormalities in the uterus will drive the sales of hysteroscopes. Cervical cancer continues to be a leading cause of death. The growing awareness of cervical cancer will increase the uptake of hysteroscopes, owing to its widespread usage to treat cervical cancer

Limitations in open surgeries drive growth of hysteroscopes

The limitations in open surgery are expected to propel the adoption rate of hysteroscopes. Open surgeries involve the formation of large incisions, which need long healing duration and longer stay at hospitals. For instance, the hospital stays in open surgery lasts from one to three days and recovery time is two to six weeks. Also, general anesthesia is required during the open surgery process that could increase complications. On the other hand, hysteroscopy does not require any incision; rather it enters through the cervix directly into the uterine cavity for diagnosis and treatment. Also, hysteroscopy has many advantages such as less blood loss, quick recovery time, and less hospital stay. Further, the rising awareness among people about advantages of hysteroscopes has further driven the adoption rates.

Advancements in hysteroscopes boosting market growth

The growing advancements in hysteroscopes have driven the adoption rates worldwide. For instance, hysteroscope can be used as a diagnostic and treatment tool for various gynecology related disorders such as endocervical polyps, and fibroids. It can also perform tubal sterilization in a single office visit. The incorporation of novel instruments in hysteroscopes has also positively impacted the market growth. For instance, the market has witnessed a shift from endoscopes with an outer diameter of 3 to 4 mm to rigid endoscopes with a diameter of 1.9 mm.

"The vendors have focused on developing integrated hysteroscopes with optics, and lighting through camera and LED with digital sensors. The improvement in optics and visualization has led to improved adoption rates worldwide," asserts Barath.

Top vendors:

Hologic

Karl Storz

OLYMPUS

Stryker

