Concierge Auctions To Sell Seven Central London Flats In Winter Portfolio Sale

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Global luxury real estate marketplace Concierge Auctions announces its December 20th Winter Portfolio Sale, including seven central London properties, selling in partnership with real estate investment and development group Affinity Global Real Estate.

"London has always been popular for overseas buyers, and these golden postcode properties represent an excellent opportunity," says Concierge Auctions' European Advisor Charlie Smith.

"With the pound weak against the dollar, property purchases in the UK are a savvy investment for dollar-based buyers in the current market," states Sebastian Whitton, residential portfolio manager for Affinity Global Real Estate. "These buyers are able to get significantly more for their dollar in the London real estate market than they would have 18 months ago."

Smith adds a £2 million property would have cost just shy of $3.5 million, and in today's market, it's just under $2.5 million.

London properties include:

59 Cadogan Gardens, Chelsea SW3

Estimated to sell at auction for £1.5-2 million, this refurbished, raised ground-floor apartment features one bedroom and one bathroom, a private street entrance, and 66 square metres (718 square feet).

Carrington House, 6 Hartford Street, Mayfair W1

Estimated to sell at auction for £1.2-1.35 million, this newly refurbished, one-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home - steps from Buckingham Palace, Piccadilly, and West End theatres - offers 56 square metres (603 square feet), lift access, and 24-hour concierge service.

12 Viscount Court, Pembridge Villas, Notting Hill W11

Estimated to sell at auction for £1-1.5 million, steps from Westbourne Grove and Portobello Road, this recently updated, two-bedroom, two-bathroom, second-floor apartment with Juliet balcony features 89 square metres (960 square feet).

14 Cheyne Gardens, Old Chelsea SW3

Estimated to sell at auction for £2.65-3.5 million, minutes from the new US Embassy, this ultra-modern, renovated apartment features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, 127 square metres (1,376 square feet).

23 Porchester Square, Bayswater W2

Estimated to sell at auction for £1-1.495 million, this recently renovated, 99-square-metre (1,073 square feet), top-floor duplex is located in Porchester Square and features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and views of the garden square.

16 Redcliffe Square, South Kensington, SW10

On one of South Kensington's most sought after garden squares, estimated to sell at auction for £1.4-1.85 million, this 130-square-metre (1,400 square foot) apartment, currently being renovated features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a private entrance, and a landscaped patio garden.

Bristol House 67 Lower Sloane Street, Chelsea SW1

Estimated to sell at auction for £2.1-2.8 million, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 130-square-metre (1,400 square foot) residence is in the middle of a modern refurbishment and benefits form secure porterage.

All properties come with long leasehold or share of freehold interest. Hosted in New York City, bidders are able to participate in the auction in person or worldwide via the firm's Instant Gavel app.

For more information: +447 743 475135 or +212 202 2940. Or, contact Alice Lacey of FourCommunications at 020 3697 4357; alice.lacey@fourcommunications.com.








