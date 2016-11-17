

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Barack Obama repeatedly criticized President-elect Donald Trump as temperamentally unfit for office while on the campaign trail but said Thursday he is 'cautiously optimistic' about his successor.



Speaking to reporters in Berlin on his last overseas trip as president, Obama suggested that the demands of the presidency will force Trump to take the job seriously.



'There is something about the solemn responsibilities of that office, the extraordinary demands that are placed on the U.S., not just by its own people, but by people around the world that forces you to focus, that demands seriousness,' Obama said.



He added, 'If you're not serious about the job, then you probably won't be there very long because it will expose problems even when you're doing a good job.'



Obama noted that Trump's extraordinarily unconventional campaign helped him win an upset victory over Hillary Clinton but said the president-elect now has to transition to governance.



'What I said to him was what may work in generating enthusiasm or passion during elections may be different than what will work in terms of unifying the country and gaining the trust of those who maybe didn't support him,' Obama said.



Speaking alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the president acknowledged that Trump will take a different approach to certain issues but expressed hope he will act in U.S. interests.



Obama urged Trump to seek a constructive relationship with Russia but be willing to stand up to them when they are deviating from international norms.



