Enlitic Brings Deep Learning Diagnostic Solutions To The Radiological Society Of North America

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlitic - a deep learning artificial intelligence medical startup and one of MIT Technology Review's "50 Smartest Companies" - is pleased to announce that attendees of the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) will be the first to see Enlitic's portfolio of clinical decision support products powered by cutting-edge deep learning technology.

Enlitic's booth will host the first public demonstration of its chest X-ray triage product. This product efficiently screens for multiple pathologies to help radiologists find the right diagnoses faster while reducing errors.

Enlitic will also unveil its novel lung cancer screening solution. Powered by a 3D deep learning engine, its lung nodule detection and characterization, longitudinal monitoring of findings, and automatic report generation enhance sensitivity and scale in lung screening programs while preventing needless biopsies.

In addition to its offerings in thoracic imaging, Enlitic will provide attendees a glimpse of its capabilities in digital mammography.

Enlitic's portfolio of diagnostic solutions have been developed in close consultation with Capitol Health, Australia's leading provider of diagnostic imaging and services to the Australian healthcare market.

"We are very excited about the first public demonstration of Enlitic's diagnostic solutions. Adoption of these solutions will improve early detection and prognosis for patients, producing significant efficiencies and cost-savings for health care services in Australia and around the world," says Andrew Harrison, Capitol Health CEO.

Enlitic's deep learning technology incorporates a wide range of unstructured medical data, including radiology and pathology images, laboratory results, genomics, patient histories and electronic health records.

The RSNA will be meeting in Chicago from November 27 through December 1, 2016. To arrange an in-person demonstration of Enlitic's portfolio of diagnostic solutions, follow the link ( https://calendly.com/astoeckel/enlitic-rsna-2016/11-24-2016 ) to our booking calendar or drop by McCormick Place, 2301 S King Dr, North Hall, Booth 8001.

About Enlitic

Enlitic, Inc. is a deep learning company dedicated to revolutionizing diagnostic healthcare. Enlitic's artificial intelligence algorithms were engineered from the ground up by a multidisciplinary, international team of renowned data scientists, machine learning practitioners, and medical experts. Named one of the "50 Smartest Companies in 2016" by MIT Tech Review, Enlitic is headquartered in San Francisco.