TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- Superior Plus Corp. is pleased to provide a reminder that its Annual Investor Day will be held on Friday, November 18, 2016 at the Fairmont Royal York in the Upper Canada Room in Toronto. The formal presentation will commence at 9:00 a.m. EST, a light breakfast and lunch will be served. Members of the professional investment community are invited to attend. To confirm your participation, please rsvp by e-mailing your contact information to rsvpinvestorday@superiorplus.com. Details of the event can also be found on Superior's website at www.superiorplus.com.

A copy of the presentation to be used by Superior in conjunction with Investor Day will be posted on Superior's website at 8:30 a.m. EST on Friday, November 18, 2016.

Webcast of Investor Day Presentation

A webcast for investors, analysts, brokers and media representatives to listen to the Investor Day presentation is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. EST on Friday, November 18, 2016. To listen to the webcast live, or as an archived recording which will be available until midnight, May 18, 2017, listeners should go to Superior's website at www.superiorplus.com under the webcasts section.

About the Corporation

Superior consists of two primary operating businesses: Energy Distribution includes the distribution of propane and distillates, and supply portfolio management; and Specialty Chemicals includes the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals.

For further information about Superior, please visit our website at: www.superiorplus.com.

