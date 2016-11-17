

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were lower Thursday, reversing early gains as the dollar continued to strengthen.



December West Texas Intermediate fell 15 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $45.42 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said he was optimistic that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will finalize plans to cut production.



Still, traders are skeptical of a deal given Iran's insistence on being exempt from any agreement.



Rising U.S. oil stockpiles also put a cap on this week's rally in oil prices.



Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is prepared to raise interest rates 'relatively soon,' Fed Chair Janet Yellen told Congress today.



