Empire State Realty Trust Celebrates The Holiday Season With Surprises For Fans And Visitors

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- The Empire State Building today announced the details of "ESB Unwrapped"-- its annual gift to New Yorkers, tourists, and fans across the globe this holiday season. The month-long celebration will feature dazzling holiday decorations in the building's Fifth Avenue windows and Art Deco lobby, appearances by special surprise guests and a tower light show, synchronized to holiday music.

"Once again, the Empire State Building warmly welcomes the holidays to New York City and shares the holidays in New York City with the world. We bring the holidays to the skyline with our magical music-to-light show. Our lobby holiday decorations are a must see," said Anthony Malkin, Chairman, and CEO of ESRT.

Surprise Appearances:

You never know who you may run into during a visit to ESB and throughout the months of November and December. The building will welcome notable celebrity guests to its world-famous 86th floor Observatory to enjoy the 360-degree views and say hello to fans. Last year, we welcomed the acapella group, Pentatonix.

Holiday Decorations:

On November 17, visitors will watch as the building "unwraps" its custom Fifth Avenue window display, designed by Mark Stephen Experiential Agency, featuring vignettes that incorporate models of the building within wintry, holiday scenes. Decorations in shades of gold, bronze, and silver, highlighting the global icon's Art Deco architecture will adorn the building's lobby from November 17 through January 5.

Iconic Tower Lightings:

ESB will continue the holiday festivities with tower lightings in celebration of Thanksgiving, Chanukah, Christmas and New Year's Eve. ESB will also partner with iHeartMedia for its annual holiday light and music show, synchronized to holiday songs broadcast on iHeartMedia New York's radio stations.

Holiday Music Performances:

From November 28 to December 30, Monday through Friday, a pianist will perform in ESB's iconic Fifth Avenue lobby. Guests are invited to listen to holiday classics and a collection of seasonal favorites during the hours of 8-11 a.m., 12-3 p.m., and 4-7 p.m.

