Today Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla and SolarCity shareholders have approved the merger between the two companies, with 85% of unaffiliated Tesla shareholders voting in favor. This was the key hurdle before the acquisition could go through. This comes despite strong concerns by the investment community regarding the condition of SolarCity, which lost over $200 million in each of the last two quarters, and whose stock value never recovered after plummeting last winter. However, like another important vote last week, the power of personality seems to have overcome these concerns. "This ...

