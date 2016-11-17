MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- Edge Marketing, Inc., a Minneapolis-based marketing and public relations firm serving the needs of entities in the accounting and legal channels, has appointed Vicki LaBrosse as director of global public relations. LaBrosse has been with the company since 2007 and previously served as the director of media relations. LaBrosse brings with her more than 17 years of marketing and communications experience in both the legal and accounting industries.

In this new position, LaBrosse will leverage her depth of knowledge in public relations and have an increased involvement in client strategy. She will expand relationships with key media contacts in legal as well as with media outside of legal, mainly publications that cater to IT, C-suite executives and business professionals both locally and internationally. Her proactive approach in researching and bringing opportunities to the table will expand coverage for our clients in more sophisticated and highly desirable publications.

Amy Juers, CEO of Edge Marketing, Inc., states, "Vicki is uniquely creative and strategic as well as highly organized. As a business owner for nearly ten years, I know this is a talent combination that is hard to come by. She is tireless and knows how to leverage relationships, connect with media and amplify our clients' brand. She cares deeply about our team, our clients and the impact of her work. Vicki is fearless and over the years has evolved into one of the most coveted public relations strategists in the industry. Our clients should be excited because this means good things to come!"

"I'm proud to be part of the top marketing and public relations agency," says LaBrosse. "Edge has the longest-tenured group of marketing professionals in the industry, and it's a privilege to work with this close-knit team that values and understands the most effective way to leverage talent, relationships and industry knowledge."

About Edge Marketing

Edge Marketing, Inc. helps B2B businesses market and sell their products and services to those within the legal and accounting industries. Edge Marketing services include strategic planning, marketing and e-marketing action plans, alliance building, website development, market research, public relations and advertising (concept and media plans). To learn more about Edge Marketing, Inc., visit www.edgelegalmarketing.com or www.accountingedgemarketing.com.

