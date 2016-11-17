OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- Note to editors: There are two photos associated with this press release.

The Canadian Urban Transit Association (CUTA) presented its Individual Leadership Awards in Vancouver last week. The transit industry awards are presented each fall to individuals who have made a major contribution or an outstanding achievement in the areas of Heroism, Distinguished Service, Excellence, Exceptional Service, and W.G. Ross Lifetime Achievement.

The awards took place in front of transit leaders gathered in Vancouver for the CUTA Fall Conference and Trans-Expo, hosted by Translink.

"There is a lot more to making transit work than meets the eye" said Patrick Leclerc, President and CEO at CUTA. "We have a lot to celebrate in the industry: bright minds, bright ideas and the passion of people who care about what they do in communities across Canada - that's what these awards are all about".

"The transit industry continues to strive to the highest standards in customer service, public safety, and excellence. This year we honour those individuals that have gone above and beyond in their work" added Sue Connor, CUTA's Chair. This year's recipients are:

Distinguished Service

Robert (Bob) Paddon

Excellence Award

William Hui, Translink

Pat Delmore, Transit Windsor

Heroism Award

Phaer Bianco, BCRTC

Larry Tuck, BCRTC

Maintenance Department Employees, St. John's Transportation Commission

Doug Fergus and Ali Pouroskoui, Coast Mountain Bus

Exceptional Service During Time of Crisis

Tony O'Doherty, Raymond Chappell and Transit Employees of Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

W.G. Ross Lifetime Achievement

Eric Gillespie - Grand River Transit, Waterloo

