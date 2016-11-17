NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - November 17, 2016) - In response to the disastrous and deadly Louisiana storms this past March and August, Molly Porter, co-founder and Creative Director of PCG Nashville, one of America's leading career/artist development organizations, has launched Pelican Rise (www.pelicanrise.com) -- a multi-channel platform to raise disaster relief funds benefiting those whose lives have been impacted by the flooding.

Pelican Rise's donation page includes links to a handful of the numerous organizations that are working hard to bring relief to the thousands of people affected by the disaster. Those wishing to donate can link directly to the Second Harvest Food Bank, Baton Rouge Area Foundation, Companion Animal Alliance, Volunteer Louisiana, Samaritan's Purse and The Salvation Army.

Porter, also a singer and writer, has created a poignant video for the original song, "Life Is Hard," written by Nashville award-winning songwriters, Tom Douglas and Eric Durrance, highlighting the effects of the tragedy. The song will soon be released as a single on iTunes, with proceeds going directly to relief efforts. Pelican Rise T-shirts are also for sale on the site with profits going to flood victim support.

"Sometimes, when big storms don't have a name for the media to grab onto they get overlooked. People outside the affected region tend to forget the damage it's caused and the lingering struggles that its victims have," says Porter. "Pelican Rise is all about bringing awareness to the dire needs of thousands of Louisianans, and to make it easy for people to give."

The stats are staggering: In March, areas of north Louisiana were pounded with 27 inches of water in less than 3 days. Many have still not returned to their homes. Again, on August 12, another no-named storm poured down six trillion gallons of rain on South Louisiana. Over 30,000 people and thousands of their stranded pets and farm animals needed rescuing and 13 people lost their lives. 146,000 homes were flooded. Over 100,000 people remain displaced, and 80% of the victims do not have flood insurance.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/11/17/11G122588/Images/D826C6E3-5B91-49F3-912D-76AE7B5B62DC-0d96a8e33a62bbeca936642039f3165f.JPG

Luck Media & Marketing

Steve Levesque

steve@luckmedia.com