BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the estimated 2016 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Please note that these are estimated capital gains amounts only, as of October 14, 2016. As these are estimated amounts, the final capital gains distributions may change by the Funds' December 15, 2016 tax year-end.

These estimates are for the annual non-cash capital gains distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing periodical (e.g. monthly, quarterly, semi-annually or annual) cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

We expect to announce the final annual reinvested distribution amounts, as well as the ongoing cash distribution amounts, as applicable, for 2016, on or about December 18, 2016. The record date for the 2016 annual distributions will be December 31, 2016, payable on January 5, 2017. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2016, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or "CDS") in early 2017.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Estimated annual Net asset value reinvested capital Fund (NAV) per unit gains as % of NAV Fund Name Ticker at Nov 15, 2016 at Nov 15, 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Balanced Income CorePortfolio™ Index ETF CBD 21.345812 0.00% ---------------------------------------------- CBD.A 21.238306 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 19.485183 0.00% ---------------------------------------------- CBH.A 19.397741 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Balanced Growth CorePortfolio™ Index ETF CBN 18.945288 0.51% ---------------------------------------------- CBN.A 19.112166 3.56% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 19.008400 0.00% ---------------------------------------------- CBO.A 18.935017 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares BRIC Index ETF CBQ 19.374390 0.00% ---------------------------------------------- CBQ.A 19.301781 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 25.028432 0.00% ---------------------------------------------- CDZ.A 24.865060 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 11.453461 1.29% ---------------------------------------------- CEW.A 8.559917 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL 10.740169 0.00% ---------------------------------------------- CGL.C 14.593780 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 27.679416 1.23% ---------------------------------------------- CGR.A 27.466375 5.93% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 18.758510 0.00% ---------------------------------------------- CHB.A 18.693305 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 17.646954 2.68% ---------------------------------------------- CIE.A 17.620180 1.75% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 24.842007 0.00% ---------------------------------------------- CIF.A 24.821688 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP 12.997207 0.00% ---------------------------------------------- CJP.A 12.694350 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 18.687756 0.00% ---------------------------------------------- CLF.A 18.588288 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 19.251858 0.07% ---------------------------------------------- CLG.A 19.122364 0.12% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 28.882212 12.02% ---------------------------------------------- CLU.A 28.589895 12.29% ---------------------------------------------- CLU.B 32.463238 11.47% ---------------------------------------------- CLU.C 32.763606 0.08% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 50.011562 0.00% ---------------------------------------------- CMR.A 50.004657 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW 35.386394 3.80% ---------------------------------------------- COW.A 34.390499 3.94% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 12.882794 0.00% ---------------------------------------------- CPD.A 12.857629 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 14.678560 0.41% ---------------------------------------------- CRQ.A 14.608467 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 18.267951 0.00% ---------------------------------------------- CSD.A 18.204476 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 35.993096 5.91% ---------------------------------------------- CUD.A 35.744445 3.92% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 18.687639 0.00% ---------------------------------------------- CVD.A 18.637311 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 30.957441 0.00% ---------------------------------------------- CWO.A 30.811695 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 29.071378 0.00% ---------------------------------------------- CWW.A 28.910106 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD- Hedged) CYH 17.816229 0.00% ---------------------------------------------- CYH.A 17.669132 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 6.903574 0.00% ---------------------------------------------- FIE.A 6.401577 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR 9.493640 0.00% ---------------------------------------------- SVR.C 9.164306 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Alternatives Completion Portfolio Builder Fund XAL 27.404606 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW 21.433740 0.06% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 31.383183 0.11% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 11.859796 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares MSCI Brazil Index ETF XBZ 12.458774 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 21.329006 0.15% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD- Hedged) XCD 28.320355 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 28.664410 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares China Index ETF XCH 23.522663 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Conservative Core Portfolio Builder Fund XCR 23.381281 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 15.871884 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 24.405478 0.79% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 23.464415 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 20.944153 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC 22.363732 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF 26.027020 0.16% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 13.327743 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH 20.830012 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Core S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 20.369930 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM 26.573603 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 22.217905 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU 20.206477 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA 22.418807 1.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 21.706313 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF 21.066600 0.22% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH 19.244805 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI 20.129281 0.10% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 33.505564 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 20.079924 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS 22.466439 0.45% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 21.876033 0.24% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Global Completion Portfolio Builder Fund XGC 29.184257 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 12.511654 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI 27.390314 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Growth Core Portfolio Builder Fund XGR 27.351466 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 20.534452 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC 38.952639 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 25.970104 3.85% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 22.061575 0.45% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 19.474562 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 23.415878 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares India Index ETF XID 28.818971 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 23.121421 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN 22.464011 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT 13.459860 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU 21.932206 1.25% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 23.691180 0.33% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 12.871237 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC 16.519724 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 23.687335 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH 15.913273 1.83% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI 32.255412 0.11% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML 19.986656 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM 24.495206 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 20.130344 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 40.534085 1.56% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 27.497676 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW 34.999273 0.26% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY 20.067553 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 17.326502 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Core High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 20.828386 0.08% ---------------------------------------------- XQB.A 20.739460 0.08% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ 39.312408 1.87% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB 25.016345 0.16% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 15.025448 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 28.209349 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 19.912707 0.28% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 20.078862 0.32% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate + Maple Bond Index ETF XSH 19.594588 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 19.167113 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP 25.078475 0.10% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Core Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 19.856772 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 51.688866 1.73% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU 28.009827 0.37% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 11.117806 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 20.746250 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS 36.826163 0.16% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 20.656937 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 22.812050 0.20% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD 42.143417 0.37% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Reasons for some of the larger estimated annual reinvested capital gains distributions are as follows:

CIE

The iShares International Fundamental Index ETF ("CIE") experienced capital gains in 2016 as a result of the appreciation of securities held in its portfolio, which were sold in connection with portfolio rebalancing. Some of the larger components of the gains were realized on the disposition of shares in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone, Nestle S.A., and SABMiller Plc, which was acquired by AB InBev.

CLU

The iShares US Fundamental Index ETF experienced capital gains in 2016 as a result of the appreciation of securities held in its portfolio, which were sold in connection with portfolio rebalancing. Some of the larger components of the gains were realized on the disposition of shares in General Electric Co., Microsoft Corp., and AT&T Inc.

COW

The iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF ("COW") experienced capital gains in 2016 as a result of the appreciation of securities held in its portfolio, which were sold in connection with portfolio rebalancing. Some of the larger components of the gains were realized on the disposition of shares in MGP Ingredients Inc., Ingredion Inc., and Tyson Foods Inc.

CUD

The iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) ("CUD") experienced capital gains primarily as a result of the appreciation of securities held in its portfolio, with gains realized on the sale of certain securities, such as Piedmont Natural Gas Co., National Retail Properties, and Questar Corp, in connection with index rebalances. A small portion of capital gains can also be attributed to realized gains on foreign currency hedging instruments.

XHD

The iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) ("XHD") experienced capital gains in 2016 primarily due to the appreciation of securities held in the portfolio, and realized on the sale of securities in connection with index rebalances. Some of the larger components of the gains were realized on the disposition of shares in AT&T Inc. and Altria Group Inc. Realized gains on foreign currency hedging instruments also contributed to the total gain.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at www.blackrock.com/ca.

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares Funds. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions between now and December 15, 2016 (the iShares Funds' tax year end) include, but are not limited to: the actual amounts of distributions received by the iShares Funds; the actual amounts of capital gains generated from sales of securities; trading activity within the iShares Funds, including buying and selling of securities; index changes which cause rebalancing within the iShares Funds; and subscription and redemption activity.

