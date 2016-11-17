3-D Printed Car, Motorcycles And Full-Size Porsche 919 Hybrid Racecar (Built With Legos) Among New Attractions At LA Auto Show®





Never-Before-Seen Vehicles and Next-Gen Tech on Display at LA Auto Show (November 18-27)

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) will feature Tesla, Airstream, Divergent 3D and several new destinations for visitors to explore during its trade and consumer events. These companies join leading niche and global automakers, manufacturers of rideables and app developers as they showcase their latest automobility innovations/services for visitors to encounter and explore at the L.A. Convention Center during AutoMobility LATM (Nov. 14-17) and LA Auto Show® (Nov. 18-27).

Tesla will be making its first LA Auto Show appearance with its Model X SUV, which will be towing an iconic Airstream travel trailer with a built-in mobile design studio. Similar to Tesla galleries and stores, the Airstream will be staffed with showroom displays and product specialists, giving visitors the opportunity to learn about the many benefits of Tesla ownership. Tesla's Model S premium sedan will also be on display.

Among other displays taking place during the LA Auto Show, there will be a variety of options for young people including the Chrysler Pacifica Kids Zone, where children can enjoy a full jungle gym and ball pit. Friends and family will also be able to stop by the Awsome "Pit Stop Photo Booth" to dress up in racing gear, pose and take home photo strips as souvenirs. Visitors can also count on seeing a full-size Porsche racecar made out of Legos, custom Corvettes and Harley-Davidson on the show floor.

"The LA Auto Show is bringing an abundance of excitement and exploration for our guests this year," said LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA President and CEO, Lisa Kaz. "Whether you're a gearhead, techie, selfie addict or explorer, there's a little something at the show for everyone."

Some of the interactive attractions visitors will see at the LA Auto Show include the following:

Family-Friendly Destinations & Activities

Awsome "Pit Stop Photo Booth" : Located in "The Garage, powered by Prestone®," Awsome Photo Booth will present an opportunity for attendees to participate in a photo shoot and receive full color photo strips at no charge. Attendees will be able to get into the racing spirit with props such as race flags, mustaches, glasses and helmets.

Located in "The Garage, powered by Prestone®," Awsome Photo Booth will present an opportunity for attendees to participate in a photo shoot and receive full color photo strips at no charge. Attendees will be able to get into the racing spirit with props such as race flags, mustaches, glasses and helmets. Chrysler Pacifica Kids Zone : Kids ages 3-12 will have a blast at this year's Chrysler Pacifica Kids Zone, where they will be able to get out all their energy in the jungle gym and ball pit. Parents will get a chance to relax while watching their children from the lounge area where they can learn about the brand-new Pacifica Hybrid.

: Kids ages 3-12 will have a blast at this year's Chrysler Pacifica Kids Zone, where they will be able to get out all their energy in the jungle gym and ball pit. Parents will get a chance to relax while watching their children from the lounge area where they can learn about the brand-new Pacifica Hybrid. Harley-Davidson® JUMPSTART' Rider Experience : Visitors will have the chance to fire up the engine of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle with a stationary support stand. Guests will hop onto the bike under supervision of a trained professional.

Visitors will have the chance to fire up the engine of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle with a stationary support stand. Guests will hop onto the bike under supervision of a trained professional. LA Auto Show EyeCons : EyeCons is a classically addictive "distract and relax" match-two puzzle mobile game with custom LA Auto Show game tiles and location-specific rewards provided by sponsors as players advance from level to level. EyeCons is free and available for download on iTunes and Google Play.

EyeCons is a classically addictive "distract and relax" match-two puzzle mobile game with custom LA Auto Show game tiles and location-specific rewards provided by sponsors as players advance from level to level. EyeCons is free and available for download on iTunes and Google Play. Porsche Lego Car : Lego Master Builder Paul Chrzan will build two cars, a full-size Porsche 919 Hybrid racecar and a Lego Technic Porsche 911 GT3, at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 , and Saturday, Nov. 19 . Lego kits will be available for purchase.

Lego Master Builder Paul Chrzan will build two cars, a full-size Porsche 919 Hybrid racecar and a Lego Technic Porsche 911 GT3, at on , and . Lego kits will be available for purchase. Toyota 3D Chalk Art: Toyota teamed up with We Talk Chalk, a group of professional chalk artists and street painters, to bring some artistic finesse to the LA Auto Show this year. The artists will create works of three-dimensional art for guest interaction using chalk.

Unique, Technologically-Advanced Transportation

BAC Mono : The world's only single-seater, road-legal supercar was created by Liverpool-based manufacturer Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) and will be on display.

The world's only single-seater, road-legal supercar was created by Liverpool-based manufacturer Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) and will be on display. Divergent 3D-printed Car : Divergent's Blade production vehicle was built using Divergent 3D's proprietary platform. On display on the Show floor, the Blade supercar represents the future of automobile manufacturing and will be available to customers in 2017.

Divergent's Blade production vehicle was built using Divergent 3D's proprietary platform. On display on the Show floor, the Blade supercar represents the future of automobile manufacturing and will be available to customers in 2017. Elio Motors : The winner of last year's Top Ten Automotive Startups competition, Elio Motors will present its latest E-Series vehicle, the E1C, a three-wheeled automobile.

The winner of last year's Top Ten Automotive Startups competition, Elio Motors will present its latest E-Series vehicle, the E1C, a three-wheeled automobile. Polaris Slingshot : Polaris' three-wheeled, reverse tricycle will be on display for guests to visit. With bucket seats and over 170 horsepower, this isn't your average tricycle.

Polaris' three-wheeled, reverse tricycle will be on display for guests to visit. With bucket seats and over 170 horsepower, this isn't your average tricycle. Yamaha: The Show will feature the iconic manufacturer of motorcycles, ATVs, Side by Side vehicles, snowmobiles, outboard motors, personal watercraft, jet boats, generators, and its new eBike systems. It will be joined by its music division that will also display a "Garage Band!"

Custom Cars

Custom Corvettes : Famous customizer Ivan Tampi Customs is focused on designing and manufacturing aftermarket product lines for the elite range of cars such as Corvettes and Mustangs and will launch products for other exotic cars such as the Lamborghini Aventador. ITC will showcase its C7 Corvette and Z06 Corvette, both with the XIK WideBody Kit Limited Edition, as well as additional carbon fiber parts for the Corvettes.

Famous customizer Ivan Tampi Customs is focused on designing and manufacturing aftermarket product lines for the elite range of cars such as Corvettes and Mustangs and will launch products for other exotic cars such as the Lamborghini Aventador. ITC will showcase its C7 Corvette and Z06 Corvette, both with the XIK WideBody Kit Limited Edition, as well as additional carbon fiber parts for the Corvettes. Splinter Supercar : The world's only wooden supercar, the Splinter is a unique concept car completely made of wood veneers. The Splinter has a predicted top speed of 240 mph.

The world's only wooden supercar, the Splinter is a unique concept car completely made of wood veneers. The Splinter has a predicted top speed of 240 mph. Zelectric Motors Custom 1937 Porsche 911 with full-electric Tesla motor: At the intersection of modern performance and iconic design, Zelectric Motors offers a unique all-electric driving experience. Resto-mod classics on display this year include a mint Zelectric Ghia, vintage electric VW Microbus, a classic 100+mph Beetle, and a Tesla-powered 1973 Porsche 911. Built to order, all are zero emission with variable mileage ranges up to 250.

Additionally, social media lounges displaying guests' Twitter and Instagram posts on large screens will be located throughout the Convention Center. Visitors will also have a chance to take a break and juice up their personal mobile devices at one of several "recharging stations."

The LA Auto Show's AutoMobility LA includes exhibits from Intel, Green Hills Software, Garmin, Urgent.ly, Vizzion and What3Words, all located in the Technology Pavilion, located in front of the L.A. Convention Center.

Made possible by a variety of sponsors including Auto Alliance, Cisco Jasper, CNET, Edmunds, Global Automakers, Skurt, and The Foundry, the LA Auto Show takes over the Los Angeles Convention Center beginning with AutoMobility LA from November 14-17, followed by public days taking place from November 18-27.

Registration for AutoMobility LA opens onsite at the Los Angeles Convention Center starting Sunday, November 13; for hours and specific locations, please visit automobilityla.com. For more information about the LA Auto Show or to purchase tickets, please visit LAAutoShow.com.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) is the first major North American auto show of the season each year. In 2016, the show's Press & Trade Days merged with the Connected Car Expo (CCE) to become AutoMobility LATM, the industry's first trade show converging the technology and automotive industries to discuss the most pressing issues surrounding the future of transportation and mobility. AutoMobility LA 2016 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Nov. 14-17. LA Auto Show will open to the public from Nov. 18-27. AutoMobility LA is where the new auto industry gets business done, unveils groundbreaking products and makes strategic announcements in front of media from around the globe. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater L.A. New Car Dealer Association and is operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow LA Auto Show on Twitter at twitter.com/LAAutoShow, Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/laautoshow/ or via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LAAutoShow and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/. For more information about AutoMobility LA, please visit http://www.automobilityla.com.

