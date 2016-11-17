LOUISVILLE, CO--(Marketwired - November 17, 2016) - GlobeImmune, Inc. today provided an update on the Company's business:

Gilead Sciences, Inc. has terminated the collaboration and license agreement with the Company and its rights to GS-4774 have been returned to GlobeImmune;

Timothy C. Rodell has resigned his positions as the Company's Chief Executive Officer and President but remains on the Board of Directors;

C. Jeffrey Dekker has been appointed as the Company's President, Secretary and Treasurer and been named to the Company's Board of Directors;

J. William Freytag, Augustine J. Lawlor, Dan J. Mitchell and S. Edward Torres have resigned from the Company's Board of Directors; and

The Company has terminated the lease for 40,000 gross square feet of office, laboratory and manufacturing space which formerly served as the Company's corporate headquarters.

In July 2016, GlobeImmune filed to voluntarily delist the Company's outstanding Common Stock from The NASDAQ Capital Market and deregistered the Common Stock under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). The Company also terminated the Company's reporting obligations under Sections 13(a) and 15(d) of the Exchange Act and deregistered its Common Stock under Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act. The Company is no longer required to file annual, periodic and current reports with the SEC or release any other information. The Company does not plan to publicly release any further information about its operations or business.

