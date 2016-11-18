sprite-preloader
Freitag, 18.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 550 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

73,57 Euro		+0,536
+0,73 %
WKN: A0DP2A ISIN: US1508701034 Ticker-Symbol: DG3 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CELANESE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CELANESE CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
73,29
74,77
17.11.
73,86
74,20
17.11.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CELANESE CORPORATION
CELANESE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CELANESE CORPORATION73,57+0,73 %