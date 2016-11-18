PolySync Wins 2016 Top Ten Automotive Startups' Competition At LA Auto Show's AutoMobility LA'





Autonomous Vehicle Platform Earns Trip to 2017 Extreme Tech Challenge on Necker Island

LOS ANGELES, Nov.17, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --AutoMobility LA', the convergence of LA Auto Show's Connected Car Expo® and its Press & Trade Days, announced that autonomous vehicle software company, PolySync, has been selected as the winning entrant in 2016's Top Ten Automotive Startups' competition. The Portland, Oregon-based startup was chosen for developing an operating system that helps simplify and accelerate the development, testing and implementation of autonomous driving technologies.

Chosen out of more than 100 applicants to make the 2016 Top Ten Automotive Startup List, PolySync was named one of the three finalists in October. PolySync along with Argus Cyber Security (Tel Aviv, Israel) and EverCharge (Emeryville, CA) received a live mentoring session from renowned Silicon Valley investor, Bill Tai, at AutoMobility LA in front of media and industry members yesterday afternoon.

"With autonomous vehicles having a growing presence in our everyday lives, it is imperative to have a reliable platform that will help car manufacturers build, test and deploy safe, driverless vehicles," said LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA President and CEO, Lisa Kaz. "PolySync's proprietary operating system was incredibly impressive and we all look forward to seeing how the company will contribute to the future of transportation in what is sure to be a meaningful way."

As the overall winner of the 2016 Top Ten Startups Competition, PolySync will have the one-of-a-kind opportunity to attend the final celebration of the 2017 Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC), a world-renowned startup tech competition that takes place on Necker Island. At the competition, PolySync will have the opportunity to interact with members of the Extreme Tech Challenge team, finalists, sponsors and judges including Sir Richard Branson.

"It's been inspiring to get to know and provide guidance to some very creative, innovative and motivated companies as a part of this year's Top Ten Automotive Startups competition," said AutoMobility LA mentor and Silicon Valley venture capitalist legend, Bill Tai. "We're excited to see PolySync take off and explore the new horizons of autonomous driving."

Started in 2015, AutoMobility LA's Top Ten Automotive Startups' competition spotlights the most innovative and promising startups in the automotive, transportation and mobility sectors, and displays them to an estimated 4,500 media and more than 20,000 of the industry's most influential thought-leaders, including automakers, tech titans, designers, developers, investors, dealers, government officials, analysts and others. Over 100 entries were submitted to this year's competition. This year's Top Ten Startups included a broad spectrum of finalists representing rideshare solutions, foldable pedestrian vehicles, first responder safety technologies and on-demand mechanic services, amongst others.

The Top Ten finalists were selected by the AutoMobility LA Advisory Board, which is comprised of senior executives from Aeris Communications, Elektrobit, Ellis and Associates, General Electric, Google, Itron, Local Motors, Lyft, Nokia Growth Partners, NVIDIA, Pandora and Strategy Analytics.

To learn more about the Top Ten, please visit http://automobilityla.com/top-ten-automotive-startups/.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) is the first major North American auto show of the season each year. In 2016, the show's Press & Trade Days merged with the Connected Car Expo (CCE) to become AutoMobility LA', the industry's first trade show converging the technology and automotive industries to discuss the most pressing issues surrounding the future of transportation and mobility. AutoMobility LA 2016 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Nov. 14-17. LA Auto Show will open to the public from Nov. 18-27. AutoMobility LA is where the new auto industry gets business done, unveils groundbreaking products and makes strategic announcements in front of media from around the globe. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater L.A. New Car Dealer Association and is operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow LA Auto Show on Twitter at twitter.com/LAAutoShow, Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/laautoshow/ or via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LAAutoShow and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/. For more information about AutoMobility LA, please visit http://www.automobilityla.com.

