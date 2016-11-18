China's First Omnimedia Group-Guangdong Southern Finance and Economics Omnimedia Group Founded in Guangdong

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 17, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 17th, the unveiling ceremony for Guangdong Southern Finance andEconomics Omnimedia Group was held in Guangzhou, marking the formal establishment of China's first omnimedia group.

It is reported that the newly founded Guangdong Southern Finance and Economics Omnimedia Group integrates premium finance and economics media resources and productive assets of Nanfang Media Group and Guangdong Radio and Television Station. With the strategy of cross-media, cross-institution and cross-format, the group takes "media", "data" and "transactions" as its core businesses and will strive to develop itself into a model of media transformation.

It is learnt that the foundation of the group serves not only the strategic arrangement of media convergence but is also a major step in the strategy of media serving the nation, safeguard of national financial and economic information security and competition for the right of voice and standards in fields of international finance and economics.

In the unveiling ceremony, this new finance and economics "aircraft carrier" media presented three targets: building the group into a world-leading business reporter, a domestic comprehensive finance information provider and a new engine for the modern cultural industry. With the ambition to rival Bloomberg, the world's largest finance and economics information provider, its birth attracts wide attention around the society.

The emergence of the Internet era brings along disruptive challenges as well as historic opportunities for all industries including the media. China's senior leadership has always attached great importance to the development of media convergence and brought forward to accelerate this advancement while strengthening mainstream opinions.

Mr. Shen Haixiong, Member of Standing Committee of CPC Guangdong Committee and Director General of Guangdong Provincial Publicity Department, hopes for the group to "take its root in Guangdong, focus on China with influence over Southeast Asia and the globe, striving to build within 3 to 5 years an internationally recognized index system of Southern China in certain important fields of finance and economics which serves as China's economic barometer, injecting new power to the development of media convergence in Guangdong".

Mr. Shen also emphasized two major principles. First, Guangdong Southern Finance and Economics Omnimedia Group must safeguard China's financial and economic information security, strive for the right of voice and standards that matches China's economic status, firmly undertake its national mission, take its root in Guangdong, serve national strategies and join global competition.

Meanwhile, user experience tests all. Therefore the group must be demand-orientated, spare no efforts to compete for global markets and recognition, actively explore new models of media convergence and build the group into a new type of finance and economics mainstream media, a leading global business reporter, a domestic comprehensive finance information provider and a new engine for the modern cultural industry.