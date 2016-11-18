MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- Midland Exploration Inc. ("Midland") (TSX VENTURE: MD) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement with accredited investors as well as with directors and officers of Midland (the "Insiders") by issuing a total of 1,042,446 flow-through common shares (the "Flow-Through Shares") at $1.35 per share, for total gross proceeds of $1,407,301. The securities issued in the private placement are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on March 18, 2017.

Midland will use the private placement proceeds to fund exploration works on properties located in Quebec.

The Flow-Through Shares are part of an offering of up to 1,481,481 Flow-Through Shares for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000.

The Insiders' participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under Regulation 61-101 respecting Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("Regulation 61-101") in accordance with sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of Regulation 61-101. The exemption is based on the fact that neither the fair market value of the private placement, nor the consideration paid by such Insiders exceeds 25% of the market capitalization of the Corporation.

As a result of the private placement, there are 56,224,220 common shares of Midland issued and outstanding.

The private placement was carried out pursuant to prospectus exemptions of applicable securities laws and is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. A finder's fee equal to $38,820 was paid to arm's length third parties of Midland.

