NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/17/16 -- Twenty-five years ago today, the first euphoric and historic Blue Man Group performance took place at the Astor Place Theatre in New York. Today's celebrations include:

Blue Man Group Day:

Iconic locations around the country home to Blue Man Group's permanent theatrical productions have all declared Nov. 17, 2016 as "Blue Man Group Day":

The State of New York (Certificate of Recognition)

New York City

Clark County, Nevada

The City of Las Vegas

The State of Nevada (Certificate of Recognition)

Orange County, Florida

The City of Orlando

The City of Boston

The State of Illinois

The City of Chicago

Special Displays:

Earlier today, Blue Man Group Co-Founders and original Blue Men Chris Wink, Phil Stanton and Matt Goldman, along with the Blue Men, flipped a switch on the iconic Empire State Building, turning the 72nd floor and above blue.

In Orlando, Universal Orlando Resort has illuminated its iconic entryway arches blue.

Various MGM Resorts International marquees all over the famed Las Vegas Strip are displaying special celebratory messaging.

Earlier this week on Monday (Nov. 14), Blue Man Group at Luxor Hotel and Casino received a Key to the Las Vegas Strip from Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak in a presentation at the Blue Man Theater at Luxor Hotel and Casino. Blue Man Group has performed its award-winning production on the famed Las Vegas Strip for more than 10,000 shows.

Last night (Nov. 16) Blue Man Group's wax figures made their Times Square debut at Madame Tussauds New York. The figures, never before featured at the attraction's New York location, will remain for fans to interact with through December 24, 2016.

Street Renaming:

The New York City Mayor's Office temporarily renamed Astor Place, the location in which the group held their very first performance 25 years ago, to "Blue Man Way" for the day.

Blue Man Vegas Getaway:

Fans looking to celebrate with Blue Man Group are encouraged to enter a special Blue Man Vegas Getaway*. Take a photo of your best party face and share it on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtags BlueManPartyFace, Contest and @bluemangroup for a chance to win a three-day, two-night trip for two to Las Vegas including airfare, hotel, two tickets to Blue Man Group with a VIP experience and copies of Blue Man World and album THREE.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Enter contest between 11/17/16 at 10:00 a.m. ET and 12/4/16 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C. 21 years of age or older at time of entry. Limit 1 entry per person. Visit www.blueman.com/partyface for full details on how to enter, eligibility requirements, prize description and limitations. Void where prohibited.

Additional high-res photos at: http://tinyurl.com/BlueManGroupDay

ABOUT BLUE MAN GROUP

As Blue Man Group celebrates 25 years of living in full color, the global entertainment phenomenon is inventive as ever with numerous projects and appearances in the creative pipeline. In 2016 alone the group released a new studio album, published their first-ever book, embarked on a World Tour and much more.

The company is best known for the award-winning Blue Man Group show, performed in over 20 countries and seen by more than 35 million people worldwide since 1991. A dynamic combination of music, comedy and technology, the show appeals to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds. It is continually refreshed with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and state-of-the-art technology.

The company developed through a creative collaboration among three close friends, Chris Wink, Phil Stanton and Matt Goldman on Manhattan's Lower East Side. Blue Man Group now has permanent theatrical productions in Las Vegas, Orlando, Boston, Chicago, New York, Berlin, and a World Tour.

This creative collective is part of the pop culture zeitgeist. Beyond the stage show, they have toured the globe with the "Megastar World Tour" rock concert parody, released 6 albums, including the latest album, THREE, and the Grammy-nominated Audio, released their first-ever book, Blue Man World, and contributed to numerous film and TV scores. They've served as the face of branding campaigns for Intel and TIM/Brasil and appeared countless times on hit shows like "The Tonight Show", "Arrested Development", "Ellen", "Schlag den Raab" (Germany), "WOWOW" (Japan), and "Caldeirão do Huck" (Brasil).

Based in New York City, Blue Man Productions has extensive production facilities, recording studios and a 6,000 square foot Research & Development Lab.

