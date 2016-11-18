Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2016) - Synodon Inc. (TSXV: SYD) ("Synodon", or the "Company"), announced that it has received a demand letter and Notice of Intention to Enforce Security pursuant to Section 244(1) of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada) (the "Notice of Intention") from Cranberry Capital Inc. ("Cranberry Capital"), a company controlled by Paul van Eeden, outlining that Cranberry Capital intends on enforcing its security over the Company's assets and that the total amount of indebtedness secured by the security is $3,091,333.00.

The Company also announced that Paul van Eeden has resigned as Executive Chairman and Director of the Company effective immediately.

Synodon Inc. (www.synodon.com) provides advanced aerial integrity management services to oil and gas pipeline operators including natural gas and liquid hydrocarbon leak detection, pipeline threat assessment, vegetation encroachment, water crossing analysis and other custom services.

