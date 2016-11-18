

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Thursday snapped the two-day slide in which it had retreated just a handful of points. The Shanghai Composite Index remains just above the 3,205-point plateau, and the market may see continued strength on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside thanks to solid economic news, although a dip in the price of oil may limit the upside. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished slightly higher on Thursday as gains from the properties and telecoms were tempered by weakness from the financials and gold miners.



For the day, the index added 3.39 points or 0.11 percent to end at 3,208.45 after trading between 3,187.21 and 3,211.05. The Shenzhen Composite Index fell 7.99 points or 0.38 percent to end at 2,116.86.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dipped 0.23 percent, while China Life shed 0.52 percent, Vanke climbed 1.20 percent, Gemdale jumped 1.32 percent, China Unicom surged 4.55 percent, China Shenhua added 0.46 percent, Zijin Mining slid 0.28 percent and PetroChina eased 0.13 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Thursday, helping the three major averages to finish within striking distance of record closing highs.



The Dow added 35.68 points or 0.2 percent to 18,903.82, while the NASDAQ gained 39.39 points or 0.7 percent to 5,333.97 and the S&P added 10.18 points or 0.5 percent to 2,187.12.



The strength followed largely upbeat U.S. economic data, including a Commerce Department report showing that housing starts jumped to a nine-year high in October. The Labor Department also reported that initial jobless claims fell to their lowest level in over forty years in the week ended November 12.



Positive sentiment may also have been generated by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's dismissal of speculation she may resign due to criticism from President-elect Donald Trump.



Crude oil futures were lower Thursday, reversing early gains as the dollar continued to strengthen. December West Texas Intermediate fell 15 cents or 0.3 percent to $45.42 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



