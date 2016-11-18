Houston, Texas and Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2016) - The Law Offices of John S. Fason in Houston, TX is pleased to announce that Andrew Siegel will be joining its Dallas Office as a Research Consultant and Research Assistant. Before resigning from the Bar in 2015, Andy Siegel practiced law for a combined 25 years as both a commercial trial lawyer and a recognized mergers & acquisition attorney, being recognized in 2013 as one of the top M&A Counsel in the nation by American Law Journal and Corporate Counsel Journal. Siegel received his formal legal education at both Oxford University and his J.D. from the University of Texas School of Law, where he was Research Editor of The Texas Review of Litigation and Bernie Ward Moot Court Champion. Prior to beginning his legal practice, Siegel was a Research Associate at the Smithsonian's Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington, D.C.

For almost 30 years, the Law Offices of John S. Fason has successfully focused on the handling and trial of business and commercial litigation and complex business disputes throughout the State, including winning leading jury and trial verdicts. Mr. Fason is Board Certified and Recertified in Civil Trial Law and also Board Certified and Recertified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board in Legal Specialization.

