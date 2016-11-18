SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - November 17, 2016) - NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), a leading medical device company focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally-integrated solutions, announced today that management will be presenting at the Piper Jaffray 28th Annual Healthcare Conference at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City on Tuesday, November 29 at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available online from the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at nuvasive.com. A replay of the presentation will remain available on the website for 30 days after the applicable live webcast.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is a world leader in minimally invasive, procedurally-integrated spine solutions. From complex spinal deformity to degenerative spinal conditions, NuVasive is transforming spine surgery with innovative technologies designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven surgical outcomes. NuVasive's highly differentiated, procedurally-integrated solutions include access instruments, implantable hardware and software systems for surgical planning and reconciliation technology that centers on achieving the global alignment of the spine. With $811 million in revenues (2015), NuVasive has an approximate 2,200 person workforce in more than 40 countries around the world. For more information, please visit nuvasive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products (including the iGA' platform), the Company's ability to effectually manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties described in NuVasive's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

Investor Contact:

Suzanne Hatcher

NuVasive, Inc.

858-458-2240

Email contact





Media Contact:

Michael Farrington

NuVasive, Inc.

858-909-1940

Email contact

