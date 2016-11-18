

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase (JPM) agreed to pay more than $264 million to settle with US regulators against allegations that the banking giant had hired children of Chinese leaders to win business.



The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has agreed to pay more than $130 million to settle SEC charges that it won business from clients and corruptly influenced government officials in the Asia-Pacific region by giving jobs and internships to their relatives and friends in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA).



JPMorgan also agreed to pay $72 million to the Justice Department and $61.9 million to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors for a total of more than $264 million in sanctions resulting from the firm's referral hiring practices.



According to an SEC order issued today, investment bankers at JPMorgan's subsidiary in Asia created a client referral hiring program that bypassed the firm's normal hiring process and rewarded job candidates referred by client executives and influential government officials with well-paying, career-building JPMorgan employment. During a seven-year period, JPMorgan hired approximately 100 interns and full-time employees at the request of foreign government officials, enabling the firm to win or retain business resulting in more than $100 million in revenues to JPMorgan.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX