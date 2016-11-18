

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP, TPX.TO) said that Mauricio Restrepo has resigned from his position as Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective immediately, because of matters regarding personal conduct unrelated to the operations or financial statements of the Company.



The company also announced that Tracey Joubert, current Chief Financial Officer of the Company's US business, has been appointed as Molson Coors' new Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.



Joubert has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for MillerCoors since 2012. Previously, she was Vice President of finance, planning & analysis and controller for MillerCoors and before that as Director of finance and group services at Miller Brewing Company. She came to Miller from SAB Limited in Johannesburg, South Africa, where she served as financial manager, technical accounting, and was later promoted to financial manager, finance services.



Prior to joining SAB Limited, she was financial manager at Barloworld, Ltd. and articled at KPMG South Africa. Joubert holds bachelor's degrees in commerce and accounting from the University of Witwatersrand in South Africa. She also serves on the Board of Directors of the Terrapin Beer Company and Coors Distributing Company.



