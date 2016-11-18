

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is advancing on Friday, with the benchmark Nikkei Index regaining the 18,000-mark following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street. In addition, a weaker yen boosted exporters' stocks.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 158.11 points or 0.89 percent to 18,020.74, off a high of 18,043.72 in early trades.



Among the major exporters, Sony is adding 0.2 percent, Toshiba is rising 0.5 percent, Canon is higher by 0.1 percent and Panasonic is gaining 0.8 percent.



Automaker Toyota is rising more than 2 percent and Honda is up almost 2 percent. Fast Retailing is higher by almost 3 percent and SoftBank is advancing more than 1 percent.



Oil stocks are mixed. Inpex is losing 1 percent, while JX Holdings is adding 0.5 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Isetan Mitsukoshi is rising almost 6 percent, Furukawa Co. is higher by almost 5 percent and NTN Corp. is advancing almost 4 percent. On the flip side, Konami Holdings is losing almost 6 percent and Chiyoda Corp. is down more than 3 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 110 yen-range on Friday, extending its overnight gains amid expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike next month.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Thursday following the release of a batch of largely upbeat U.S. economic data and on positive sentiment generated by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's dismissal of speculation she may resign due to criticism from President-elect Donald Trump.



The Dow edged up 35.68 points or 0.2 percent to 18,903.82, the Nasdaq advanced 39.39 points or 0.7 percent to 5,333.97 and the S&P 500 climbed 10.18 points or 0.5 percent to 2,187.12.



The major European markets also moved higher on Thursday. While the German DAX Index crept up by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures were lower Thursday, reversing early gains as the dollar continued to strengthen. December WTI oil fell 15 cents, or 0.3 percent, to settle at $45.42 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



