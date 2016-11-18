

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Swire Pacific Limited said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Swire Beverages Holdings Limited or 'SBHL', has entered into a conditional master agreement with The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and a subsidiary of China Foods Limited and will apply to submit a bid in an auction conducted to acquire certain assets from the China Foods group. If the bid is successful and the conditions to which it and the master agreement are subject are satisfied, there will be a realignment of the Coca-Cola bottling system in Mainland China.



The realignment will be effected by transfers of equity interests in companies owned by the parties to the master agreement which are engaged in the manufacture, distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Mainland China.



Under the realignment Coca-Cola will cease to be directly interested in bottling operations in Mainland China. This will leave subsidiaries of SBHL and China Foods with larger bottling operations in contiguous territories.



SBHL has also agreed to acquire from a subsidiary of Coca-Cola the 12.5% interest in Swire Beverages Limited or 'SBL' which is not already owned by SBHL. SBL is the holding company for the majority of Swire Pacific's interests in companies engaged in the non-alcoholic ready-to-drink business in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The agreement is conditional on the realignment proceeding.



If the realignment proceeds, it will result in SBHL having controlling interests in companies operating in territories in which 49% of the Mainland China population live, and in which 51% of Coca-Cola beverages were consumed in Mainland China in 2015. The corresponding percentages before the realignment are 31% and 34% respectively.



At present, SBHL has interests in franchise territories in Mainland China in Fujian, Anhui, Henan, Shaanxi, Guangdong, Zhejiang and Jiangsu. SBHL will take on franchise territories in Hubei, Guangxi, Yunnan, Jiangxi, Hainan and Shanghai and the cities of Zhanjiang and Maoming in Guangdong, and will increase its interests in franchise territories in Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Henan and Guangdong. The Shaanxi territory will be transferred to a subsidiary of China Foods.



The net amount expected to be payable by SBHL in respect of the realignment and the acquisition of 12.5% of SBL is RMB5,869 million, subject to completion adjustments.



