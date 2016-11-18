

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Friday, tracking the positive cues overnight from Wall Street following upbeat U.S. economic data and comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.



In testimony before Congress' Joint Economic Committee, Yellen said the Fed has determined that an increase in interest rates could become appropriate 'relatively soon'. Yellen also dismissed speculation she may resign due to criticism from President-elect Donald Trump.



The Australian market is modestly higher as investors went bargain hunting following the positive lead from Wall Street.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 14.40 points or 0.27 percent to 5,352.90, off a high of 5,366.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is advancing 12.40 points or 0.23 percent to 5,421.30.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is adding 0.3 percent, while Fortescue Metals and Rio Tinto are edging down less than 0.1 percent each.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is declining more than 2 percent and Evolution Mining is losing almost 3 percent after gold prices dropped overnight to their lowest since June.



In the oil sector, Santos is losing more than 2 percent and Oil Search is down 0.2 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is adding 0.7 percent.



The big four banks are mixed. ANZ Bank is down 0.2 percent and Westpac is edging down less than 0.1 percent, while National Australia Bank is up 0.3 percent and Commonwealth Bank is adding 0.4 percent.



AusNet Services reported a 52 percent fall in first-half statutory net profit from last year, when results were boosted by tax benefits. However, the energy company's shares are adding 0.3 percent.



Automotive Holdings reported a nearly 8 percent fall in operating earnings for the first four months of its financial year, reflecting a fall in contributions from its refrigerated logistics operations. However, the car dealer's shares are gaining more than 4 percent.



Kathmandu Holdings reported a 2.8 percent increase in sales for the fifteen weeks to November 13 and said it expects profit for the first half of the year to match last year. The adventure gear retailer's shares are losing more than 4 percent.



Myer Holdings' shares are gaining more than 7 percent after the department store reported a 0.6 percent increase in sales and 1.6 percent increase in comparable store sales for the first quarter of 2017.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar has fallen against the U.S. dollar on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said that an interest rate hike could come 'relatively soon'. In late-morning trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7411, down from US$0.7479 on Thursday.



The Japanese market is advancing to a ten-month high, with the benchmark Nikkei Index regaining the 18,000-mark. In addition, a weaker yen boosted exporters' stocks.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 158.11 points or 0.89 percent to 18,020.74, off a high of 18,043.72 in early trades.



Among the major exporters, Sony is adding 0.2 percent, Toshiba is rising 0.5 percent, Canon is higher by 0.1 percent and Panasonic is gaining 0.8 percent.



Automaker Toyota is rising more than 2 percent and Honda is up almost 2 percent. Fast Retailing is higher by almost 3 percent and SoftBank is advancing more than 1 percent.



Oil stocks are mixed. Inpex is losing 1 percent, while JX Holdings is adding 0.5 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Isetan Mitsukoshi is rising almost 6 percent, Furukawa Co. is higher by almost 5 percent and NTN Corp. is advancing almost 4 percent. On the flip side, Konami Holdings is losing almost 6 percent and Chiyoda Corp. is down more than 3 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 110 yen-range on Friday, extending its overnight gains amid expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike next month.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore are in positive territory, while South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia and Malaysia are modestly lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Thursday following the release of a batch of largely upbeat U.S. economic data and on positive sentiment generated by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's dismissal of speculation she may resign due to criticism from President-elect Donald Trump.



The Dow edged up 35.68 points or 0.2 percent to 18,903.82, the Nasdaq advanced 39.39 points or 0.7 percent to 5,333.97 and the S&P 500 climbed 10.18 points or 0.5 percent to 2,187.12.



The major European markets also moved higher on Thursday. While the German DAX Index crept up by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures were lower Thursday, reversing early gains as the dollar continued to strengthen. December WTI oil fell 15 cents, or 0.3 percent, to settle at $45.42 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



